'Who wouldn't want him' - Samoa coach realistic about Tuivasa-Sheck switch

Toa Samoa are still hopeful of luring Warriors and Kiwis fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck into an international switch, despite having declared himself for New Zealand.

In the lead up to New Zealand's clash with Tonga, Tuivasa-Sheck revealed he'd been approached to switch his allegiance towards Samoa by former Kiwis prop Martin Tapau, turning down the advances and suiting up in last night's 34-14 win over Mate Ma'a Tonga.

With Toa Samoa securing a 24-6 win over Papua New Guinea, coach Matt Parish was asked about a potential return for Tuivasa-Sheck.

"Who wouldn't want him?," Matt Parish told NRL.com. "But obviously he's committed to the Kiwis at the moment.

"We've got plenty of good players to choose from and the good thing now is the players, and they've always wanted to play, but they've been held back a bit and I understand that with NRL clubs it's a tough situation.

"You want your players to rest but there's a rep round. I've been on that side of it.

"I can understand their point of view too. We're in a similar situation to Tonga where we need games. If we get games we can pay our players what they should be paid."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Bulldogs
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck against the Bulldogs Source: Photosport
