'It would be a straight no' - Wayne Bennett shuts down Warriors switch talk

Rugby league coaching legend Wayne Bennett has shot down talk of a trans-Tasman move to the Warriors, rejecting claims he would replace the axed Stephen Kearney.

Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett. Source: Getty

Bennett, 70, was yesterday reported to be in the running to take the reigns at the Warriors, with his current club the Rabbitohs preparing for his departure after 2021.

The Warriors, though, are said to be backing interim coach Todd Payten for the time being, while the Dragons and the Bulldogs also reported to be in the mix to seal Bennett's services.

However, speaking to the Courier Mail, Bennett has emphatically rejected any notion that he'll move to New Zealand and the Warriors.

"I'm not going to New Zealand," Bennett said.

"Someone may well have contacted the Warriors about me, who knows, but I can tell you right now that I have not spoken to anyone from New Zealand and I have no plans to," Bennett said.

Read more: Warriors back interim coach as Wayne Bennett rumours begin swirling

"Even if the Warriors approached me, it would be a straight no anyway.

"I have family commitments in Australia with my son Justin. How can I go overseas when I have to help look after him? I don’t see Justin enough as it is."