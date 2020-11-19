'Worst ever' Queensland side win State of Origin series in thrilling decider

The Queensland side dubbed "the worst ever" has lifted the State of Origin Shield, breaking a three year drought.

The inexperienced Maroons upset their much more fancied New South Wales rivals with a 2-1 series win, capped off with a thrilling 20-14 victory last night in Brisbane.

Queensland's players celebrated the historic win in front of a sold-out 52,000 strong Suncorp Stadium crowd.

Skipper Daly Cherry-Evans poured salt into the wounds of NSW doubters post-match.

"On behalf of the worst ever Queensland team, thank you very much," a beaming Cherry-Evans said.

Queensland players celebrate victory during game three of the State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues. Source: Getty

"I'd like to thank not just this team here, but everyone who supported us at home. We made a lot of sacrifices and there's a lot of people at home that can't be here tonight so thank you".

His words were in response to a jab from Blues great Paul Gallen who labelled the Maroons side coached by Wayne Bennett as "the worst ever".

This Queensland side was one of the most inexperienced, in fact Bennett throughout the series blooded 14 debutants, including four in last night's decider.

Among them, a star performance from Maroons hooker Harry Grant who sealed the victory with a try in the second-half.

Even more impressive was Cameron Munster, who pulled the strings in the decider.

The five-eighth took home the man of the match award and the Wally Lewis Medal for player of the series.

“I played my debut in 2017 and felt like I didn’t really contribute the first two games as I didn’t play, Munster said.

“This is something I won’t forget and people around the world won’t forget either.

“It’s a big honour (Wally Lewis Medal). I was shocked to be honest I only really played two games. I don’t play for those accolades.

“I feel like this is one of the best years I’ve had in one of the worst years we’ve had in the world.

“It’s great to have these accolades and have my name in the history books with that kind of stuff but at the end of day I just want to be a good person.