'I worry about his future' - NRL pundits admit concern for Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

The Warriors are too reliant on captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, according to the cast of Fox Sports' Matthew Johns Podcast.

With the Auckland club's 2019 season now over, finishing 13th and failing to make the NRL playoffs for the seventh time in the past eight seasons, the standard post-mortem of the Warriors has begun for another year.

A shining light in another disappointing season has been the form of captain Tuivasa-Sheck, carrying on his incredible form from 2018 that saw him become the first player in the Warriors' history to be awarded the Dally M Medal.

However, the Warriors' dependence on their captain could be doing more harm than good, according to pundits Matty Johns and Brett Finch.

"They have a real over-reliance on their back three, big time," Johns said.

"One thing about the Warriors throughout their history is they have always had a big strong forward pack, well that's gone.

"Their pack was really disappointing this season."

Finch concurred, stating that Tuivasa-Sheck is having to shoulder too much of the Warriors' expectations, both on and off the field.

"Roger was again superb this year but I worry about his future," Finch added.

"The load on his back, not only the captaincy but the amount of times he carries the ball and then he's expected to create line-breaks as well.