Women's Warriors team to play before the men on Friday night

The women’s Warriors team are playing on Friday night before the men’s clash with the Knights as they prepare for the inaugural NRL women’s premiership.

The fixture is fitting for the NRL Women in League round, with star half Georgia Hale saying the match at Mt Smart Stadium will be an exciting occasion.

“It’s just a special occasion, it’s Women in League round, we are the women’s Warriors team so to be able to play a game here on home soil before our competition kicks off, a really exciting time,” Hale said.

Hale was also hoping the men’s team could pinch a home final so that they could play a premiership fixture at home.

The Kiwi Fern said being a contracted player was a long way from where the women’s game was when she started, when the national team were paying to travel to Australia to play the Jillaroos and all players were staying in a single room.

She said the women’s team had the full support of the club.