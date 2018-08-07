 

Women's Warriors team to play before the men on Friday night

1 NEWS
The women’s Warriors team are playing on Friday night before the men’s clash with the Knights as they prepare for the inaugural NRL women’s premiership.

The fixture is fitting for the NRL Women in League round, with star half Georgia Hale saying the match at Mt Smart Stadium will be an exciting occasion.

“It’s just a special occasion, it’s Women in League round, we are the women’s Warriors team so to be able to play a game here on home soil before our competition kicks off, a really exciting time,” Hale said.

Hale was also hoping the men’s team could pinch a home final so that they could play a premiership fixture at home.

The Kiwi Fern said being a contracted player was a long way from where the women’s game was when she started, when the national team were paying to travel to Australia to play the Jillaroos and all players were staying in a single room.

She said the women’s team had the full support of the club.

The women’s competition will be played throughout the NRL finals series in September.

Women's Warriors star Georgia Hale. Source: 1 NEWS
Warriors star Issac Luke has called former boss and close friend Russell Crowe “an egg” for his unique message of congratulations ahead of his 250th NRL game.  

Crowe, who owns the South Sydney Rabbitohs, formed a close relationship with 'Bully' Luke during his time at the Redfern club.

The Hollywood actor posted a video on Twitter last week showing Luke shooting at clay pigeons before he turns to the camera and says, "stay on target Bully, stay on target son. 250. Congratulations."

Asked about the video, Luke laughed.

“What an egg eh? For a man who said he doesn’t follow my games, he’s a big liar," Luke said.

“He actually does watch all my games. But it was awesome to hear from him, he messages me every week anyway so that was normal.”

The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs. Source: 1 NEWS
The Warriors have made one forced change for the clash against the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium with Peta Hiku replacing the suspended Sam Lisone on the bench.

The starting side is unchanged for the Friday night match, which will be hooker Issac Luke’s 250th NRL game.

Utility back Hiku was named as one of the four frontline bench options alongside Jazz Tevaga, Leivaha Pulu and Bunty Afoa, who was included with the Warriors hoping to overturn a one-match suspension he is facing.

Adam Blair will again line up on the right edge after being named in the No.12 jersey while Simon Mannering will start at lock in his 297th NRL appearance.

Anthony Gelling, Joseph Vuna, Chris Satae and Karl Lawton were also named on an extended bench.

Lisone was suspended for two matches for dangerous contact for a raised forearm on Tariq Sims in last week’s win over the Dragons.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Blake Green 7 Shaun Johnson 8 James Gavet 9 Issac Luke 10 Agnatius Paasi 11 Isaiah Papali’i 12 Adam Blair 13 Simon Mannering
Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Leivaha Pulu 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Peta Hiku
18 Anthony Gelling 20 Joseph Vuna 21 Chris Satae 22 Karl Lawton

Peta Hiku. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Peta Hiku. Source: Photosport
