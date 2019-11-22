TODAY |

Wolfpack-bound Sonny Bill Williams hits Gold Coast for 30-day boot camp

Sonny Bill Williams has arrived on the Gold Coast for a 30-day fitness camp to prepare his body for a return to the rigors of rugby league.

Having finished his All Blacks career without a third World Cup winners medal, SBW joined new UK Super League outfit the Toronto Wolfpack on a big-money two-year deal.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Williams and his family flew to the Gold Coast, so the 34-year-old can prepare his body for league.

He says he's confident he'll get back into the swing of things quickly.

"When it comes to skill and knowing the game, I grew up playing it so that will be no different," he said. "It's probably just the physical demands I'll have to tap into this month."

The Daily Telegraph says Williams will work with strength and conditioning coach Keegan Smith in Byron Bay.

Williams won NRL titles with the Bulldogs in 2004 and Roosters in 2013. 

SBW says the skills won't be a problem, he just needs to prepare his body for league's brutality.
