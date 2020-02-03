Winless Toronto Wolfpack weighing up bolstering squad with second-tier players

Toronto coach Brian McDermott says he could call on players from English second- tier club Rochdale as he continues to make full use of the smallest squad in Super League.



SBW made an error with his first touch for the Toronto Wolfpack. Source: Photosport

The Wolfpack, who take on Wigan on Thursday looking for their first win in the top flight, have entered into a dual registration agreement with Hornets that allows movement of players between the two clubs, who share training facilities.



Of McDermott's squad of 23, Chase Stanley is still in Australia awaiting the arrival of his visa, Joe Mellor and former Manly and Parramatta prop Darcy Lussick are injured and star signing Sonny Bill Williams flew back this week to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child.



"For sure there's a possibility there, if we've got cap space, that's the whole point about it," McDermott said.



"There's a load of decent athletes in League One, there's all sorts of opportunities there."



With the club spending up to the salary cap, McDermott has called for allowances to be made for the Canadian club but there is little sign of movement and the coach is content for now to plough on with his existing resources.



"We're down another body but we'll be right this week," he said.



"I'm not asking for any favours or leniency, just for operational rules that apply to our club which is based in Canada to be looked at.

