'It will be a win-win for us as a club' - Knights back young star Kalyn Ponga for Queensland State of Origin debut

Show us what you've got Kalyn Ponga.

Ponga was called into the squad to cover injured star Billy Slater.
Source: 1 NEWS

Newcastle's superstar fullback heads into Sunday's NRL clash with Melbourne on the cusp of a Queensland State of Origin call-up.

After 14 rounds, he's proven himself the most exciting youngster in the game and arguably the league's form fullback.

According to Fox Sports Stats, Ponga leads the comp in most major areas of attack.

No player has made more tackle busts (75) or linebreak assists (75) than the 20-year-old sensation. He's also fourth overall and the leading fullback for try assists (12).

Injury clouds over Billy Slater (hamstring) and Michael Morgan (bicep) have genuinely opened the door for Ponga to make his Maroons debut.

Slater will miss Sunday's clash but the Storm insist he will be fit for Origin II seven days later. Yet if he does run out for Queensland at ANZ Stadium next Sunday, he won't have played for over a month.

Morgan failed to finish North Queensland's loss to the Warriors on Friday night and underwent scans on Saturday. His participation is up in the air.

"From a club point of view, what Queensland decide to do, if Kalyn plays, we'll be very happy," Knights coach Nathan Brown said.

"If he gets to go into camp with Billy Slater, we'll be happy. So it will be a win-win for us as a club and a win for Kalyn."

Newcastle go into Sunday's clash having lost five of their past six.

Ponga has been a shining light for them during a season blighted by injury and the nucleus of their attack with Mitchell Pearce (pec) on the sidelines.

Brown said while the loss of Slater was big for the Storm, they'd proved capable of adapting before.

"Jahrome Hughes is a fine young player and he's played a number of games already this season," he said.

"He played last week and the Storm got a great victory over a Broncos side which has its fair share of good players."

