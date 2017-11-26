'This is why we love rugby league' - England forward Sam Burgess parties with Tongan fans after RLWC semi triumph

England rugby league forward Sam Burgess was spotted celebrating his team's win with Tongan league fans last night, following England's close fought victory over Tonga in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

The official England Rugby League Twitter account posted the touching moment to their account with the caption: "This is why we love Rugby League, @SamBurgess8 partying with the Tonga fans on the way back!".

While the fans were all smiles, the match was a bittersweet one for Tonga.