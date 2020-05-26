Why the Warriors aren't using NRL resumption as a fresh start: 'Just another game'

When the NRL resumes later this week, the Warriors won't be using their nearly two-month absence as an excuse for any poor performances, says rookie forward Josh Curran.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Despite talk of the revised season being a new start for many in the NRL, reality sees the Warriors second from bottom on points differential - only the Gold Coast Titans below the Kiwi side.

The Warriors opened their season with a 20-0 loss to the Newcastle Knights, before following up with a 20-6 defeat to the Canberra Raiders.

What's more, the Warriors' only try scored in 2020 came from a penalty try, Kodi Nikorima taken out attempting to score.

However, the Warriors are drawing a line under those two opening defeats, as they prepare to run out to face the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday night in their season return.

Speaking on Zoom earlier today, second rower Curran told media that they're not looking to restart their season.

"We're treating it as round three," he says.

"We want to go out there and win, but nothing changes.

"It's another game for the season. We're all focussed on it. We're training hard."

Standing in their way will be the Dragons, also winless and two places above the Warriors on the competition ladder.

"It'll be a good contest," Curran added.

"We're prepared for it, and we've been preparing for it, from training since we've got back.

"We've been training good, we've been going good, we're focussed."