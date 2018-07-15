 

'We've just got to keep winning footy games' - Warriors to take ref angst out on Titans

AAP
Any Warriors feeling belittled by the referee "demotion" tag surrounding them this week should take their frustration out on the field.

That's the attitude of playmaker Blake Green following Gerard Sutton's appointment to control Sunday's NRL match against the Gold Coast Titans in Robina.

An NRL statement said leading whistler Sutton had been "demoted" following a widely criticised performance in charge of last week's Canberra-Cronulla clash.

Veteran Warriors hooker Issac Luke described the NRL wording as an insult and disrespectful to both teams in a deleted tweet.

Coach Stephen Kearney and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said the issue had been discussed but didn't want to comment on whether they or other players were as aggrieved as Luke.

Green said it is important the eighth-placed Warriors don't get too distracted by the slight as their play-off hopes enter a crucial phase.

Instead they should funnel any angst into controlled physicality at C-Bus Super Stadium.

However, the veteran five-eighth couldn't resist a dig when it was suggested the Auckland club aren't rated by officialdom.

"Hopefully they get a big crowd to the game this week, that might be a reflection of how we're travelling," Green said.

"Maybe we're a bit more important than what people see us at the moment.

"But we can't control what people say about us or how they feel about us. We've just got to keep winning footy games, we've got a big six weeks coming up."

Nobody at the Warriors was seeking an apology and Kearney had calmed down following his scalding post-match critique of the state of NRL refereeing following the 12-6 loss to Melbourne in Auckland.

On Sunday, Kearney described that element of the game as "poorly led" and "a blight on our game".

A midweek conversation with referee boss Bernie Sutton had addressed some of his concerns.

Green will definitely start after shaking off a rib injury that forced him out of the Storm clash.

Uncertainty surrounds the fitness of Luke (calf), who left the match in the second half, and second-rower Tohu Harris (knee), who has been sidelined since the round 16 loss to Cronulla.

Issac Luke. NRL Premiership Rugby League. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. Mt Smart Stadium. 14th April 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Issac Luke. Source: Photosport
Wests Tigers coach wants his son Nathan Cleary at the NRL club

AAP
Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary admits his desire to bring son Nathan to Concord is real as speculation begins to swirl about Luke Brook's future.

The Tigers have a big decision to make over the next four months as they attempt to lure Penrith and NSW playmaker Nathan to the club in 2020 with No.7 Brooks off contract at the same time.

Under NRL rules, both will be able to field offers from rival clubs from November 1 with Nathan stating his desire to sort out his future in the off- season.

Nathan has made clear his desire to work with his father at one point in his career.

"It's just another recruitment option," Ivan said.

Pushed on whether he would like to team up with his son at the Tigers, Ivan said: "Yes."

It puts Ivan in an awkward position - he has previously told Brooks to own the side and the Tigers local junior has responded by turning in the best season of his career.

It remains to be seen whether the Tigers can accommodate both Cleary and Brooks in the same side.

Both are organising playmakers and are arguably too similar.

Asked whether his son and Brooks could play together as a six and seven combination, Ivan said: "Who knows."

Brooks has stated he wants to sort out his future sooner rather than later and Ivan denies there is any lingering tension.

"I think Luke is doing really well this year," Ivan said.

"I think he's developing nicely as a player. He's a good person, he loves the club and that's really important. He's doing a great job at the moment.

"He knows exactly what the story is.

"Rugby league in terms of retention and recruitment, it's an on-going circus really. Every day there is a discussion and it's just how we roll."

Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Panthers half Nathan Cleary in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
Sharks can't guarantee NRL star Valentine Holmes No.1 jumper

AAP
Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has refused to guarantee Valentine Holmes the Sharks No.1 jumper with Josh Dugan on the cusp of returning and creating pressure for the coveted spot.

Holmes has been at his brilliant best since being moved into his preferred position and made a bold statement about his desire to be the club's long-term NRL fullback.

Questions were raised about his future after the club publicly expressed their interest in former premiership-winning fullback Ben Barba.

Holmes was then linked to North Queensland, with Flanagan subsequently emphatically ruling out releasing the 23-year-old.

Since being one of Queensland's standouts in this year's Origin series loss, Holmes has been at his game-breaking best in his last five appearances in the Sharks No.1 jumper.

Over that period he has run for 200-plus metres on two occasions and is now second in the league for tries (15) and linebreaks (16).

He was accused of looking disinterested after being shifted to the wing earlier in the year in favour of Dugan.

But with Dugan sidelined by a leg injury, he has played some of his best football at the back for the Sharks over the last several weeks.

"He played well in Origin and he came out of it with that confidence, a bit of a spring in his step," Flanagan said.

"The thing I've seen in Val is he's been given the opportunity because of Duge's injury and he's done a really good job.

"He's really matured in that role, we've all been hoping that he took those steps."

Dugan has missed the last two months because of a leg problem and Flanagan said he would have returned on Thursday against Brisbane had he had a few more days' recovery time.

Dugan is now expected to be back for next Sunday's clash with Manly.

"If (this week) was maybe a Saturday or Sunday game he might have been more of a chance," Flangan said.

"Without any hiccups, he'll be right for next week."

Despite acknowledging Holmes' stellar efforts in the No.1 jumper of late, he couldn't guarantee that he would stay there when Dugan returns.

"I'll pick that team next week," Flanagan said.

Valentine Holmes of the Sharks Source: Getty
