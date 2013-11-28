'We've got to prove ourselves in this first year' - NZRL admit first Denver Test a trial

The New Zealand Rugby League concedes the Denver Test concept may not make it into years two and three if player welfare is compromised next month.

Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson celebrates after kicking the winning goal in their semi-final against England. Source: Photosport

The June 23 Test between the Kiwis and England at Mile High Stadium continues to be staunchly opposed by NRL clubs and officials because of the draining impact travel and playing at altitude will have on leading players.

Media reports have highlighted a letter of opposition signed by NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg and sent last week to the Rugby League International Federation (RLIF), the NZRL and the English RFL.

The Rugby League Players Association also signed the letter, which reiterated its displeasure at the mid-season timing.

Some clubs have already said they won't consider selecting players involved in the Denver Test for the subsequent round of NRL matches.

The NZRL and RFL have signed a lucrative deal to stage the match for the next three years.

NZRL chairman Reon Edwards says the first Test will need to be a success or knives would come out ahead of the remaining two.

"We've got to prove ourselves in this first year," Edwards told New Zealand website Stuff.

"We're not looking too far ahead at this point, we're focusing on making sure this year is a success and on the back of that, it allows us to have a more positive conversation with the NRL around what went well and what we should be doing in years two and three."

Edwards said the recent disharmony from clubs hadn't differed from when the Test was announced in February.

At a meeting on the Gold Coast, the NZRL "educated" club representatives and the RLPA on the steps that will be taken around player welfare.

"They may not necessarily support it and that's always been their stance and that mirrors what's been in the letter which has surfaced in the last couple of days," Edwards said.

"There's nothing new to us, we're forging ahead and continuing to stay close to the players."

Meanwhile, the Auckland venue for October's Test against Australia is still to be confirmed.