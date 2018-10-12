 

'We've got half a team of Tongans' – Kiwi Ferns skipper says Pacific women ready for Test league

Topics
A Mate Ma'a Tonga women's side shouldn't be out of the question for international rugby league in the future, according to Kiwi Ferns captain Honey Hireme.

With 2018 seeing the introduction of the women's NRL and women's State of Origin, Hireme is hopeful that the continuing advancement of the women's game will next spread to Test level, meaning more competitive sides, including those from the Pacific.

"Here in South Auckland, there's a lot of Tongan players," Hireme said at this afternoon's press conference in Auckland.

"I'd love to see all those Pacific nations be a part of that, and start to build their teams.

"That only helps us when it comes to the World Cup. We've got more competition, games, and that competitiveness within women's rugby league."

Hireme also joked that the introduction of a Tongan women's team could cause a split in her team's camp.

"We've got half a team of Tongans, so hopefully they stay with us."

Honey Hireme wants to see the smaller nations represented at the top level. Source: 1 NEWS
Trans-Tasman Test caps off breakthrough year for women's rugby league

AAP
A landmark year for women's rugby league is closing with a trans-Tasman Test which both sides say will leave all others in its dust.

The Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns expect tomorrow's Test at Mt Smart Stadium to underline the new standards being set in the women's game, following on from the NRLW premiership and the introduction of State of Origin.

Both teams are dominated by stars from the inaugural four-team league which played out last month, capturing interest and new followers with its skill and intensity.

Australian coach Brad Donald said his team will be considerably stronger than that which won last year's World Cup.

By the same token, he knows New Zealand shape as a superior outfit to the one they beat 23-16 in the decider in Brisbane.

Quality club coaching had lifted standards across the board, leaving national coaches to focus on the detail rather than the basics of years gone by.

"We've been fortunate to be able to sit back and pick the eyes out of both teams from the premiership and be able to coach them for a week. It's been fantastic," Donald said.

"Both organisations are taking the game seriously. The level of the game has gone to something new and we've afforded those girls a new opportunity."

Jillaroos skipper Ali Brigginshaw said the teams can barely be separated in terms of quality.

There are six players in each side from her champion Brisbane Broncos outfit and she expected there would be little time for pleasantries, particularly up front where the hosts possess size and aggression.

"It's going to cap off a really good year for women's rugby league," she said.

"We're both really fit so I just think it'll be a really good game, really good quality."

Brigginshaw said she will dedicate her performance to the injured Sam Bremner, whom she replaced as skipper earlier this week.

Kiwi Ferns counterpart Honey Hireme said her team were determined to knock the Australians down a peg and inflict some World Cup retribution.

The presence in the coaching staff of Warriors and Kiwis great Simon Mannering had made an impact, Hireme said.

The retired second rower provided tactical and mental tips throughout the week, as well as driving the team van and joining them for games of cards.

"I don't think he realises just how in awe we are of him and just his presence in our environment," Hireme said.

New Zealand's Honey Hireme scores her 6th try. Womens RLWC - NZ vs CIL at Southern Cross group Stadium .Picture : NRL Photos / Gregg Porteous
New Zealand's Honey Hireme in action against the Cook Islands during the 2017 Women's Rugby League World Cup. Source: Photosport
Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Tongan league fans celebrate team’s Auckland arrival, and PNG imports 40 Maserati sports cars for APEC

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
Barbara Dreaver

In this week’s edition of Pacific Update, 1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver looks at the warm welcome Mate Ma’a Tonga received in Auckland, and arrival of 40 Maserati sports cars in PNG for the upcoming APEC meeting.

Dreaver also looks at a dramatic new report into climate change, and what it could mean for the region. 

1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent brings us the latest from around the region. Source: 1 NEWS
Barbara Dreaver
Ticket sales a struggle for Auckland trans-Tasman league clash

AAP
An embarrassing outcome at the turnstiles looms for New Zealand, prompting coach Michael Maguire to urge Kiwi rugby league fans to support their home team.

Two days out from the trans-Tasman Test in Auckland, the New Zealand Rugby League is anticipating a crowd of about 15,000 at Mt Smart Stadium.

The hastily arranged Test between the Kangaroos and Tonga a week later is expected to be sold out at the same venue, which can hold just under 26,000 fans.

Venue officials haven't responded to AAP's request for official sale figures but NZRL chief executive Greg Peters admitted the Kiwis Test was likely to attract a considerably smaller crowd, despite it being part of a trans-Tasman triple- header involving women's and junior internationals.

"We're hoping to get a crowd of around 15,000 at the end of the day but if we get three wins on the weekend people will say 'I wish I was there watching that," Peters told Radio Sport.

"I don't think it has quite sold out the following week."

Boosted by New Zealand and Australian NRL stars, Mate Ma'a Tonga provided the fairytale story of last year's World Cup, attracting massive crowds on their way to a semi-final loss to England.

An indication that they would be popular again next week came at an official "welcome" in South Auckland on Wednesday night, when about 4000 flag-waving supporters enthusiastically greeted Sika Manu's team.

Maguire implored Kiwi supporters to make their presence felt as he moulds a new- look team seeking to put last year's World Cup disaster behind them.

The hosts under former coach David Kidwell were beaten by Tonga in pool play in Hamilton and were eliminated in a shock quarter-final loss to Fiji in Wellington.

"Oh look, I think we should get behind the team," Maguire said.

"It's a new beginning to where we're going. I think the supporters play a big part in what makes a team. If people get behind that, they're going to be in for a really good surprise over where we're going as a group."

Peters said New Zealand fans in their Auckland heartland are getting used to the idea of supporting their team again.

"We haven't had games regularly enough at our home. Mt Smart is the home of rugby league in New Zealand and we need to start to rebuild that," he said.

"We took a big hit last year and that's why I'm calling it a new era and a rebuild of the faith in the black and white shirt at the senior level particularly."

New Zealand will host Tonga next year in a mid-season Test which replaces the failed experiment of playing England in Denver.

The NZRL is still to be financially compensated for this year's Denver fixture, which was to be the first of a three-year agreement.

The Kiwis are playing the Kangaroos in a trans-Tasman triple-header this Saturday in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
Watch: Mate Ma’a Tonga stars slap Mick Potter with jandals in hilarious initiation ritual

Topics
New Mate Ma'a Tonga assistant coach Mick Potter got a rude introduction to his new side's team culture, being slapped with jandals by the team by way of initiation.

Potter, who previously coached Fiji Bati to a stunning World Cup victory over the Kiwis at last year's World Cup, joined Kristian Woolf's coaching set-up recently.

As the team trained in Hamilton, he was given a warm welcome, despite appearances to the contrary.

The Tongans take on Australia in Auckland next weekend. 

Team spirit in the Tongan camp is sky high, as the team welcomes their new assistant coach into the fold. Source: 1 NEWS
