'We've got a good run coming up' - Rabbitohs emerge as NRL title contenders

AAP

Sam Burgess laughs off suggestions South Sydney are the NRL benchmarks but the fact remains they're well and truly contenders this year.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 13: Samuel Burgess of the Rabbitohs is tackled by the Dragons defence during the round 10 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium on May 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Samuel Burgess of the Rabbitohs is tackled by the Dragons defence during the round 10 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the St George Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

The cardinal and myrtle faithful are allowing themselves to dream after their upset over ladder leaders St George Illawarra which has sent shock waves through the competition.

After six wins in eight weeks, the Rabbitohs could jump into the top four with a victory over struggling North Queensland on Saturday night in Townsville.

Their numbers say it all - they're first for line breaks (5.6 per game) and tries scored (4.3 per game) as well as second for run metres (1491m per game).

Burgess dismissed as "mind games" Dragons coach Paul McGregor's tongue-in-cheek post-match comment that the Rabbitohs were the team to beat this year.

However, there's no denying something special is brewing at Redfern under Anthony Seibold.

"We've only played 10 games; it's the first time we've beaten a top-four team," Burgess said.

"We've got a good run coming up. We're playing the Cows up there, which is always a tough ask.

"We've just got to come in and hit reset - the NRL keeps you pretty honest."

While comparisons between the Rabbitohs' premiership-winning 2014 side and 2018 squad are premature at this stage, there is one constant between the two - the irresistible form of the Burgess brothers.

The Rabbitohs broke their title draught on the back of Sam and George destroying their opposition with brute strength.

Sam this year has averaged 137m per game - the fifth most for a forward and approaching the 163m he averaged four years ago.

George is making 93m per match, his best season average since 2015.

Tom is averaging 124m, the ninth most of any forward in the league and inching closer to his 2014 mark of 127m per game.

"Not much has changed for the twins," Burgess said.

"They're carrying the ball hard and Tom has been playing very consistent for a number of years. Georgie struggled with a few niggles he had last year.

"He's come through and had a good pre-season - he missed the World Cup. He used that as motivation through the pre-season and it's paying off for us as a team."

