 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall won't blame refs if side misses NRL's top eight

share

Source:

AAP

It's the controversial moment which threatens to derail the Wests Tigers' NRL finals fairytale.

Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Benji Marshall has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf problem.

Source: Photosport

But veteran playmaker Benji Marshall says they can't blame the referees and the side's contentious round three loss to Brisbane should they fall short of the top eight.

The NRL conceded they got it wrong when Tigers backrower Robbie Rochow was penalised for not standing square trying to charge down a field goal attempt in their 9-7 golden point loss to the Broncos back in March.

Referees boss Bernard Sutton's admission meant little after Jamayne Isaako booted the winning penalty goal and the Broncos earned an important two points.

As it stands, the eighth-placed Brisbane are four points ahead of the 10th placed Tigers.

Had the result been reversed, the Tigers would be equal with Brisbane on 20 points heading into their round 19 clash with ladder leaders South Sydney this weekend.

And it appears it will play a big role in determining the finals chances of both sides.

But Tigers five-eighth Marshall said they had no one but themselves to blame if they miss the finals for the seventh season in a row.

"We had our chances to win that game without that decision," Marshall said.

"We didn't play well enough that night anyway.

"It's easy to look back on the past and say 'we should have won this game, we should have done that'. But you can't change that."

Utility Josh Reynolds was on Tuesday ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury while back-rower Chris Lawrence is racing the clock to return this year because of a hamstring injury and broken hand, making their job more difficult.

But their upset win over St George Illawarra on the weekend will be fuelling belief they can make it back to the finals.

And with Tigers greats Marshall and Robbie Farah back at the club it could still come to fruition with a strong season finish.

"We want to see the fairytale but at the moment that might not be in our hands, we might be relying on other results," Marshall said.

"Unless we keep winning and playing well, that's going to be taken away."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney breaks NZ record, wins Germany event

2

Warriors show sportsmanship with post-game tribute to retiring Bronco Sam Thaiday

01:00
3
The Kiwi heavyweight is set to take on Whyte at the O2 Arena in London on July 29.

Joseph Parker says 'we are here for war' on arrival in London for Dillian Whyte fight

00:15
4
Root and captain Eoin Morgan combined for an unbeaten 186 runs as England defeated India by eight wickets.

Joe Root guides England to series win over India, clinches century off last ball in third ODI

5
Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

'I like to call him the conductor' Shaun Johnson heaps praise on Green for leadership during tough times

Man with rifle leads police on chase for more than an hour in Waikato, cop car rammed

Three men are set to appear in the Hamilton District Court today facing a variety of charges.

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


04:35
The controversy is being hailed as a propaganda victory for the Russian President.

Trump unfazed by broad condemnation of Putin summit, says it went 'even better' than meeting with NATO allies

The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.