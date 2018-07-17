 

Wests Tigers turn attention to crucial clash with Raiders after Ivan Cleary drama finally settled

AAP
Ivan Cleary's on the bus.

Both for at least the next two years as coach of the Wests Tigers, and their three-hour road trip for today's crucial NRL clash against Canberra.

If they can defy some shocking recent history against the Raiders, the bus route could also include the Tigers making a rare visit to the finals.

Sitting four points behind eighth-placed Brisbane in ninth spot, the Tigers have just four matches to close the gap and make their first finals appearance since 2011.

After reading out a two-minute statement vowing his intention to see out his contract on Saturday, Cleary refused to take questions about his coaching future.

However he was happy to be asked about why the Raiders' recent dominance over the Tigers will count for little at GIO Stadium this afternoon.

Canberra have not only won six of their past seven meetings dating back to 2014, but accumulated a gobsmacking 206-34 difference over their past four matches alone.

The Raiders are the only team in history to have won four straight matches against the same team by at least 35 points, including a 48-12 mauling in June.

The Tigers have never failed to score at least 12 points in five straight games against a team.

"We can't really comment too much about the past, but our one game this year was certainly an aberration on the rest of our season," Cleary said.

But the Tigers do have one record in their favour.

When Benji Marshall and Robbie Farah have combined to play against the Raiders, they are a perfect ten wins from ten games.

Without one or both, the Tigers have won just four from 14 games.

Marshall alone has a career 17-1 record against the Raiders, including a perfect nine from nine in the nation's capital.

And, with the team's finals hopes on a knife's edge, Cleary declared the veteran playmaker a certain starter after battling through a calf issue.

"You always want not only your experienced players but Benji's been a big part of our team throughout the year. So you definitely want those guys on board. It's a big boost for us," he said.

"He trained really strongly (on Friday). He's had calf problems, a few different ones throughout the year. He knows how to manage that. He wouldn't play if he wasn't right."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: David Nofoaluma of the Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a try during the round 18 NRL match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Wests Tigers at UOW Jubilee Oval on July 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)
Robbie Farah. Source: Getty
