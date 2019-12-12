Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds charged with domestic violence

Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Josh Reynolds. Source: Photosport

In a statement given to AAP, NSW Police have confirmed that at about 2pm on December 11, a woman attended St George Police Station to report an alleged assault.

Reynolds then attended the station at about 9.40pm where he was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence).

"Police will allege on 12 September, the 29-year-old woman suffered bruising to her right arm and left leg after allegedly being assaulted by a 30-year-old man," the statement read.

The former State of Origin star was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday, December 18, where he will vigorously defend the charge.

An apprehended violence application has also been made on behalf of the woman.

In the meantime, the NRL is working with Wests Tigers and the Integrity Unit to determine whether Reynolds be stood down from club duties.

"The NRL takes any allegation of violence or disrespect towards women extremely seriously," an NRL spokesperson said.

"The Integrity Unit is seeking further information from NSW Police before determining any immediate action."

Earlier this year the NRL enacted a "no fault" stand down policy, allowing CEO Todd Greenberg to use his discretion to suspend players charged with criminal offences, particularly those involving women and children.

Manly Sea Eagles player Dylan Walker and Penrith's Tyrone May were both stood down for the duration of the court process under the law.