Wests Tigers deadline forced me out: James Tedesco

James Tedesco says he may have remained a West Tiger had new coach Ivan Cleary not imposed a deadline on him to re-sign.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 19: Jordan Rapana and Joseph Leilua of the Raiders tackle James Tedesco of the Tigers during the round three NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Wests Tigers at GIO Stadium on March 19, 2017 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Jordan Rapana and Joseph Leilua of the Raiders tackle James Tedesco of the Tigers.

Source: Getty

The star NRL fullback, who signed a four-year deal to join the Sydney Roosters next season on Thursday, also criticised the Tigers' decision to make the deadline public.

"Yeah, possibly. We needed more time and they wanted the decision quickly," Tedesco told Sydney radio station C91.3FM when asked if he could have stayed at the Tigers.

