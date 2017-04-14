Wests Tigers deadline forced me out: James Tedesco

Source:AAP
James Tedesco says he may have remained a West Tiger had new coach Ivan Cleary not imposed a deadline on him to re-sign.
Jordan Rapana and Joseph Leilua of the Raiders tackle James Tedesco of the Tigers.
Source: Getty
The star NRL fullback, who signed a four-year deal to join the Sydney Roosters next season on Thursday, also criticised the Tigers' decision to make the deadline public.
"Yeah, possibly. We needed more time and they wanted the decision quickly," Tedesco told Sydney radio station C91.3FM when asked if he could have stayed at the Tigers.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport