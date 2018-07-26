 

Wests Tigers coach wants his son Nathan Cleary at the NRL club

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary admits his desire to bring son Nathan to Concord is real as speculation begins to swirl about Luke Brook's future.

The Tigers have a big decision to make over the next four months as they attempt to lure Penrith and NSW playmaker Nathan to the club in 2020 with No.7 Brooks off contract at the same time.

Under NRL rules, both will be able to field offers from rival clubs from November 1 with Nathan stating his desire to sort out his future in the off- season.

Nathan has made clear his desire to work with his father at one point in his career.

"It's just another recruitment option," Ivan said.

Pushed on whether he would like to team up with his son at the Tigers, Ivan said: "Yes."

It puts Ivan in an awkward position - he has previously told Brooks to own the side and the Tigers local junior has responded by turning in the best season of his career.

It remains to be seen whether the Tigers can accommodate both Cleary and Brooks in the same side.

Both are organising playmakers and are arguably too similar.

Asked whether his son and Brooks could play together as a six and seven combination, Ivan said: "Who knows."

Brooks has stated he wants to sort out his future sooner rather than later and Ivan denies there is any lingering tension.

"I think Luke is doing really well this year," Ivan said.

"I think he's developing nicely as a player. He's a good person, he loves the club and that's really important. He's doing a great job at the moment.

"He knows exactly what the story is.

"Rugby league in terms of retention and recruitment, it's an on-going circus really. Every day there is a discussion and it's just how we roll."

Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
Panthers half Nathan Cleary in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
Sharks can't guarantee NRL star Valentine Holmes No.1 jumper

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has refused to guarantee Valentine Holmes the Sharks No.1 jumper with Josh Dugan on the cusp of returning and creating pressure for the coveted spot.

Holmes has been at his brilliant best since being moved into his preferred position and made a bold statement about his desire to be the club's long-term NRL fullback.

Questions were raised about his future after the club publicly expressed their interest in former premiership-winning fullback Ben Barba.

Holmes was then linked to North Queensland, with Flanagan subsequently emphatically ruling out releasing the 23-year-old.

Since being one of Queensland's standouts in this year's Origin series loss, Holmes has been at his game-breaking best in his last five appearances in the Sharks No.1 jumper.

Over that period he has run for 200-plus metres on two occasions and is now second in the league for tries (15) and linebreaks (16).

He was accused of looking disinterested after being shifted to the wing earlier in the year in favour of Dugan.

But with Dugan sidelined by a leg injury, he has played some of his best football at the back for the Sharks over the last several weeks.

"He played well in Origin and he came out of it with that confidence, a bit of a spring in his step," Flanagan said.

"The thing I've seen in Val is he's been given the opportunity because of Duge's injury and he's done a really good job.

"He's really matured in that role, we've all been hoping that he took those steps."

Dugan has missed the last two months because of a leg problem and Flanagan said he would have returned on Thursday against Brisbane had he had a few more days' recovery time.

Dugan is now expected to be back for next Sunday's clash with Manly.

"If (this week) was maybe a Saturday or Sunday game he might have been more of a chance," Flangan said.

"Without any hiccups, he'll be right for next week."

Despite acknowledging Holmes' stellar efforts in the No.1 jumper of late, he couldn't guarantee that he would stay there when Dugan returns.

"I'll pick that team next week," Flanagan said.

Valentine Holmes of the Sharks Source: Getty
Kiwis enforcer refusing to tone down style despite second ban this season

Canberra forward Joseph Tapine won't be changing the way he plays despite copping two suspensions this NRL season.

Tapine returns to the Raiders' second row for the clash with Melbourne on Saturday night after missing two games for dangerous contact in the round 17 match against Canterbury.

The 24-year-old also served a two-match ban in May for a shoulder charge on St George Illawarra's Matt Dufty.

Despite missing out on four games Tapine says he won't think twice about going in hard against the Storm.

"I'll keep going as I am," he said.

"I think I was unlucky with the last one and it's just how I play and I won't change that.

"It's disappointing I've had to miss some weeks this year."

Tapine's availability is timely with the Raiders season hanging by a thread - three games outside the top-eight with six rounds to play.

Canberra head to Melbourne already without captain Jarrod Croker, halfback Aidan Sezer and forward Shannon Boyd.

But one man who won't be missing is Michael Oldfield. He is set to play despite injuring his knee against Cronulla.

Tapine said the Raiders have moved on from their controversial loss to the Sharks which was plagued by refereeing errors.

"We got together as a group and had lunch just so we could focus back on this week and let last week go, it's done now," Tapine said.

The Raiders have a better record than most away teams at AAMI Park, winning three of their seven games at the venue.

However, when Billy Slater plays the Storm usually win as the star fullback has won 20 of 24 games against Canberra during his career.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 29: Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs during the round nine NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs. Source: Getty
