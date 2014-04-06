Wests Tigers back Tim Simona stood down over NRL betting scandal

Source:AAP
Wests Tigers back Tim Simona is facing being rubbed out of the game after becoming embroiled in a betting scandal.
Tim Simona of the West Tigers tries to break the tackle of Steve Matai.
Source: Photosport
The NRL said they had issued Simona with a notice to cancel his registration after he was alleged to have broken rules relating to gambling on the game.
Simona has the right to appeal but has been stood down from training and will not be allowed to play before the matter is finalised.
sport