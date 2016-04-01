West Tigers set sights on NRL top eight after re-signing former captain Robbie Farah

The Wests Tigers are set to make a serious push for this year's finals after confirming the return of former captain Robbie Farah for the rest of the season.



Tigers hooker Robbie Farah. Source: Photosport

Eighteen months after falling out with then-coach Jason Taylor and a bitter exit from Concord, Farah on Wednesday was granted an immediate release from South Sydney for a comeback.



The development came in the same week Moses Mbye completed his mid-season transfer from Canterbury on a four-year deal with the Tigers.



It also means Farah reunites with Tigers legend Benji Marshall, in what is likely to be a combined emotional swan song for the 2005 premiership-winning pair.



The Tigers are four points adrift of this season's top eight in 10th spot.



Coach Ivan Cleary confirmed Farah would begin training this week with the team and be eligible for selection for the next game against Gold Coast on July 1 at Leichhardt Oval.



"Robbie brings a wealth of experience back to the club in a position where we feel we need some additional support at this stage of the season," Cleary said on Wednesday.



"All of my discussions with Robbie have been very positive. He understands the direction that the club is heading in and how he can help contribute to that."



The mid-season switch follows a week of conjecture surrounding Farah's future.



The former NSW State of Origin captain has made only two NRL appearances this season under Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold after falling behind Origin revelation Damien Cook for the hooker position.



But that was all it took for the 34-year-old to prove he could still cut it in first grade, making 62 tackles three weeks ago against Cronulla and backing it up with a similarly strong display against Gold Coast.



From the Rabbitohs' point of view, it robs the current premiership favourites of a handy back-up.



"He showed his professionalism every single day through some challenging times for him," Seibold said.



"I'm sorry to see him go and, personally, I will miss having him around the team, but our decision to grant him a release is based on what we think is the best thing for him."



Farah admitted it was tough to leave Souths after a positive experience but was looking forward to returning to his roots.



Given the Tigers have been unsettled at hooker this season, with Elijah Taylor, Matt McIlwrick and Jacob Liddle sharing the role, Farah is likely to be a genuine chance to regain his beloved No.9 jumper.



"It's not an easy decision for me to leave the club as I've formed many great friendships in my time at the Rabbitohs," Farah said.



"I would like to thank 'Seibs' and 'Richo' (Rabbitohs boss Shane Richardson) for allowing me the opportunity to return to my former club and finish my career there.

