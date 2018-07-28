 

West Tigers hopeful of Warriors loss to keep slim playoff hopes alive

AAP
Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary has questioned whether his side's giant-killing fortnight sucked the petrol out of them before their disappointing fade out against cellar dwellers Canterbury.

The Tigers had their finals chances all but killed off in their limp 16-4 defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

The equation was simple for the joint venture going into the clash - win and keep their faint finals hopes alive, lose and start planning for Mad Monday.

It leaves them four points behind the eight-placed Warriors, who take on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Should the Warriors extended that margin to three wins, it will leave the Tigers with too much to do with five rounds remaining.

The Tigers faithful went into the game full of optimism after their side toppled title contenders South Sydney and St George Illawarra in consecutive weeks.

But their season has been one of contrasting fortunes after beating every current top four team but struggling against sides below them on the table.

"We were flat tonight. We completed well, we got through our sets, got through our plays, I thought we just went through the motions," Cleary said.

"And to Canterbury's credit, that wasn't going to be good enough. They ran a little harder, tackled a bit harder. They had the bounce of the ball from time to time."

The Tigers now look set to miss the finals for the seventh straight season after blowing a golden opportunity to push for a top eight spot.

"I'd be disappointed any night like that," Cleary said when asked if he was especially disappointed given their past fortnight.

"We lacked energy and maybe those last two games took a bit out of us. I don't know.

"You need to turn up and play with a bit more spark than that."

Despite having 31 tackles - or the equivalent of five sets of six - inside the Bulldogs' 20 metre zone, they could still only come up with one try - through Esan Marsters.

The result will only heighten question about the side's attack after struggling for points all year.

Skipper Russell Packer was at a loss to explain how the team managed to produce such a disappointing performance after looking so dynamic and energetic against the Rabbitohs at the same ground just six days earlier.

"We set a pretty good standard against two good teams and we could't deliver for whatever reason," Packer said.

"Individually we will look at where we can improve."

Matulino's Wests Tigers fell to a 16-4 defeat to Canterbury last night. Source: SKY
AAP
Warriors linchpin Blake Green hopes a fortnight on Australia soil allows the side to click as they begin to ponder a return to the NRL finals.

The New Zealand-based Warriors have cooled since the veteran five-eighth helped them to a hot 5-0 start to the season.

They sit eighth but on Sunday can go three wins clear of ninth-placed West Tigers with five rounds to play, by continuing their staggering run of dominance over the Titans - who they've beaten 14 times in their past 15 clashes.

The Warriors will remain in the country until their round 21 clash with St George Illawarra and a good fortnight should all but assure them their first finals campaign since 2011.

But they will again be undermanned after key pair Issac Luke (calf) and Tohu Harris (knee) were ruled out on Friday.

Neither arrived with the team but are expected to be healthy to play the Dragons.

Green (ribs) will return though and the eight-club journeyman saw enough in their frustrating 12-6 loss to Melbourne from the stands to give him confidence.

"You don't get that experience unless you play in close games, and there aren't that many close games in the NRL," he said.

"Like, 12-6, you don't always get that high quality type of game.

"It was a good experience for our boys to see what that feels like and I'm sure we'll be better next time we're in that situation."

Coach Stephen Kearney was reluctant to look beyond Sunday's clash with the Titans.

But Green knows the next few weeks will be crucial as they aim to finish the regular season as they started it.

"We've got two weeks on the road ... we're not coming back," he said of their Australian mini-break.

"It's just about spending some time together and putting all our energy into the next two weeks - the little block that we've got away.

"We'll reassess after that."

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Warriors have won the past six, 14 of the past 15 and the past seven at Robina against the Titans.

* The Titans are conceding the most linebreaks (6.1 per game) and the Warriors the second most (4.7) this season.

* The combined right side of the Warriors has scored the most tries of any NRL team this season.

Blake Green of the Warriors celebrates Shaun Johnson of the Warriors try during the NRL League match, Warriors v Manly, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 9th June 2018. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Blake Green and Shaun Johnson. Source: Photosport
Yesterday's Super League contest between St Helens and Warrington ended in dramatic fashion thanks to the boot of Danny Richardson.

St Helens clawed their way back from an 8-0 halftime deficit to tie the scores at 12-12 in yesterday's match and after surviving three drop-goal attempts by Warrington in the final moments, were given a chance to pull off a miracle with a penalty inside their own half.

Up stepped Richardson from 55 metres out with the full-time hooter already gone.

The English half nailed the kick with metres to spare, sending the crowd at Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens into euphoria as the winners dog-piled their hero on the field.

"It's outstanding for a young kid to have the confidence to step up and kick it," his coach, Justin Holbrook, said of the 21-year-old's kick, which put the Saints ahead for the first and only time.

"He's everything you want in a young player, you want them to back themselves and he gets it done."

With the win, St Helens finished the regular season 10 points clear of their next closest rival, Wigan, at the top of the table heading into the Super 8s.

Ste Helens' Danny Richardson slotted the goal from inside his own half to beat Warrington 14-12. Source: SKY
Topics
League