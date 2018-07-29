West Tigers desperately clinging to NRL playoff hopes after Warriors' Gold Coast capitulation

Bad news Wests Tigers fans: with your season on the line and it all to play for your team is expected to win again.



And this time against Newcastle, another team from outside the top eight.



Because in what can only be described as one of the NRL's most unusual campaigns, the Tigers' struggles as favourites have been laid bare with just five rounds to go.



With 20 rounds gone the Tigers have now won more games against top-four sides than those sitting below them in the bottom half of the table.



As part of a competition-best five-from-six record against the NRL's best four sides, the Tigers have beaten Melbourne twice and each of the Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and South Sydney.



In contrast their record sits at four-from-nine against the teams destined to miss the finals, having now dropped matches to wooden-spoon contenders Parramatta and Canterbury.



"I don't know (how to explain it)," Tigers winger Corey Thompson told reporters.



"We seem to go so well against the top four.



"I don't think it's our mentality. We prepare as if we are playing a top team each week and I I don't think it's our preparation.



"I can't put it down to one thing. That's something we really need to work on when we come up against teams below us on the ladder.

"From here on now we just have to win these games."



According to figures from the TAB, Ivan Cleary's Tigers have won just two of seven games when they've started as favourites this year.



As underdogs their record improves to a far more competitive six-from-eleven.



Which in turn makes the charge at the finals the most difficult to predict, given it's likely they'll have to win four of their last five to qualify for the top eight.



They have the Dragons and Rabbitohs again in two of the final three weeks but must first beat the Knights and Canberra before they host Manly in the penultimate round.

All the while they'll need to rely on the Warriors, who are four points ahead of them, to win two less game than them.



The Tigers sat in the NRL's top four after seven rounds.



"Personally I think as a group we will (count it as a lost season if we miss the finals)," Thompson said.



"We started off the year so well as a playing group.



"Especially some games we should have won we were in front of late in the games and we let it slip and lost.

