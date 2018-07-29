 

West Tigers desperately clinging to NRL playoff hopes after Warriors' Gold Coast capitulation

AAP
Bad news Wests Tigers fans: with your season on the line and it all to play for your team is expected to win again.

And this time against Newcastle, another team from outside the top eight.

Because in what can only be described as one of the NRL's most unusual campaigns, the Tigers' struggles as favourites have been laid bare with just five rounds to go.

With 20 rounds gone the Tigers have now won more games against top-four sides than those sitting below them in the bottom half of the table.

As part of a competition-best five-from-six record against the NRL's best four sides, the Tigers have beaten Melbourne twice and each of the Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra and South Sydney.

In contrast their record sits at four-from-nine against the teams destined to miss the finals, having now dropped matches to wooden-spoon contenders Parramatta and Canterbury.

"I don't know (how to explain it)," Tigers winger Corey Thompson told reporters.

"We seem to go so well against the top four.

"I don't think it's our mentality. We prepare as if we are playing a top team each week and I I don't think it's our preparation.

"I can't put it down to one thing. That's something we really need to work on when we come up against teams below us on the ladder.
"From here on now we just have to win these games."

According to figures from the TAB, Ivan Cleary's Tigers have won just two of seven games when they've started as favourites this year.

As underdogs their record improves to a far more competitive six-from-eleven.

Which in turn makes the charge at the finals the most difficult to predict, given it's likely they'll have to win four of their last five to qualify for the top eight.

They have the Dragons and Rabbitohs again in two of the final three weeks but must first beat the Knights and Canberra before they host Manly in the penultimate round.

All the while they'll need to rely on the Warriors, who are four points ahead of them, to win two less game than them.

The Tigers sat in the NRL's top four after seven rounds.

"Personally I think as a group we will (count it as a lost season if we miss the finals)," Thompson said.

"We started off the year so well as a playing group.

"Especially some games we should have won we were in front of late in the games and we let it slip and lost.

"Looking back from last year you can say it's positive but as a playing group we set our goal to make the finals and we have a great team and we could've been in the finals."

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell scored the first try of the match. Source: Getty
Warriors' humiliating loss to Titans costs one unlucky TAB punter $30,000

1 NEWS
One Warriors fan has 30,000 reasons to be upset over yesterday's result after losing a massive bid they placed on the game against the Gold Coast Titans.

The punter put a $30,000 ($NZ32,600) bet on the Kiwi team midway through the match to win the contest with the odds sitting at $1.65 - the score was locked at 6-6 at the time of betting.

While the gambler may have been feeling comfortable at halftime with the Warriors up 12-8, things took a turn for the worse in the second half with the Titans piling on five tries to win the game 36-12.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney said after the game he was "scratching his head" at the result.

"I don't like using the word but I thought it was pretty soft in the second half.

"There was a fair bit on the line and to produce a second half of that standard makes it very disappointing."

The Warriors next play the Dragons on Saturday afternoon in Wollongong where the Kiwi side is currently paying $2.60 to win compared to $1.45 for their hosts.

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.
Roosters to be without playmaker Luke Keary until playoffs due to knee injury

AAP
Sydney Roosters playmaker Luke Keary will be back for the NRL finals but scans on Monday confirmed he has a left knee medial strain and he'll miss up to four weeks.

It's mixed news for the third-placed Roosters, who are locked in a battle to secure the advantages of a top-four or even top-two spot on the ladder.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's 32-16 win over St George Illawarra.

Rookie Sean O'Sullivan seems most likely to replace him over the next month, although utility Ryan Matterson is another option for coach Trent Robinson.

The Roosters are at home this weekend against struggling North Queensland but then play fellow top-two aspirants South Sydney, before a trip to Canberra and a home clash with seventh-placed Brisbane.

Keary is then expected to return for the final match of the regular season against wooden spoon contenders Parramatta.

"He's a huge part of the side. The way he runs and attacks alongside Cooper Cronk; he's a huge part of our team," Roosters lock Issac Liu told reporters on Monday morning.

"But we've got players there who can fill in and do the job."

Meanwhile the Roosters confirmed Dylan Napa is expected to return from his own medial strain in Saturday night's clash with the Cowboys.

