'We're not being bullied' - Warriors refuse to back down over Etene Nanai-Seturo future

The Warriors won't be bullied by New Zealand Rugby over the future of youngster Etene Nanai-Seturo, Warriors chief executive Cameron George says.

Nanai-Seturo made his debut for the All Blacks Sevens last weekend in Sydney, despite the tug-of-war.
Nanai-Seturo, 18, is contracted to the Warriors until the end of next year, although he's made his intentions to switch codes to rugby union clear to the Auckland NRL club.

The young talent was picked for the New Zealand side to compete in Sydney last week, before being selected to play in Hamilton this weekend.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, George says that his club will do everything they can to keep the youngster for the duration of his contract, despite the intentions of New Zealand Rugby.

"New Zealand Rugby know we are in dispute over who is the employer. I've used the word disrespect and that's how they choose to play in these circumstances. We would never do that. That's their call," he said.

"The big bully tactic? We're not being bullied at all, we're standing our ground here. I have an obligation to protect the Warriors and we have a responsibility to be professional and never disrespect another code in the manner we are dealt with."

"You can draw your own conclusion over whether we have been bullied, but I'm not moving. I'm standing for what I believe in principle is correct."

It has been reported that the 18-year old has signed with the Chiefs, despite still being contracted by the Auckland NRL side.

