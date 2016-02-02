'We're looking forward to having him back' - Greg Inglis to make Rabbitohs return after battle with depression

South Sydney look forward to welcoming Greg Inglis back to the NRL club this week and teammates say their captain is in good spirits after taking time out to deal with depression.



Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis. Source: Photosport

The Rabbitohs have given Inglis all the space he needs since the injured Queensland Origin and Australian Test star checked himself into a mental health clinic last month.



The club said Inglis had left the clinic last week and been spending quality time with family before rejoining teammates at Redfern, where he will commence rehabilitation on his season-ending ACL injury.



"He's not here today, he'll be back in this week - I'm not sure if he'll be in tomorrow or Wednesday," stand-in captain Sam Burgess said on Monday.



"Obviously Greg has wanted some space ... he's in a great place and we're really looking forward to having him back around the club.



"He's a huge part of the team and everyone has missed him."



Burgess himself had only "very briefly" spoken to Inglis, but a number of senior players including John Sutton went to see him last week.



"I got out there and got to see the big fella," Sutton said.



"We just talked about guy stuff and a bit of footy, just hung out. It was good.



"He's in good spirits. Having him back will boost the camaraderie. He's a superstar of the game and a champion bloke."



The news comes days after the Rabbitohs denied speculation Inglis had requested a release from the club.



Souths return from a bye weekend that couldn't have come at a better time after their last-out 22-16 loss to Parramatta sparked an almighty spray from seething coach Michael Maguire.

