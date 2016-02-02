 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'We're looking forward to having him back' - Greg Inglis to make Rabbitohs return after battle with depression

share

Source:

AAP

South Sydney look forward to welcoming Greg Inglis back to the NRL club this week and teammates say their captain is in good spirits after taking time out to deal with depression.

Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs bleeding from the nose NRL - Rabbitohs v Warriors, July 7 2013 NIB Stadium, PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA Photographer - Travis Hayto

Rabbitohs fullback Greg Inglis.

Source: Photosport

The Rabbitohs have given Inglis all the space he needs since the injured Queensland Origin and Australian Test star checked himself into a mental health clinic last month.

The club said Inglis had left the clinic last week and been spending quality time with family before rejoining teammates at Redfern, where he will commence rehabilitation on his season-ending ACL injury.

"He's not here today, he'll be back in this week - I'm not sure if he'll be in tomorrow or Wednesday," stand-in captain Sam Burgess said on Monday.

"Obviously Greg has wanted some space ... he's in a great place and we're really looking forward to having him back around the club.

"He's a huge part of the team and everyone has missed him."

Burgess himself had only "very briefly" spoken to Inglis, but a number of senior players including John Sutton went to see him last week.

"I got out there and got to see the big fella," Sutton said.

"We just talked about guy stuff and a bit of footy, just hung out. It was good.

"He's in good spirits. Having him back will boost the camaraderie. He's a superstar of the game and a champion bloke."

The news comes days after the Rabbitohs denied speculation Inglis had requested a release from the club.

Souths return from a bye weekend that couldn't have come at a better time after their last-out 22-16 loss to Parramatta sparked an almighty spray from seething coach Michael Maguire.

Now in 13th place, with a 4-8 record and four points outside the top eight, an away win against in-form Brisbane on Friday night is essentially a must to rescue their stuttering season.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

01:07
2
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


00:30
3
Several of the Blues squad had to hold in tears of laughter after these hilarious name pronunciations.

Watch: Blues boys including SBW get the giggles as players named to take on Lions butchered at announcement

00:30
4
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

Watch: 'We're gonna have to retire' - BAR withdraw from first America's Cup semi after mechanical fault ruins chances of catching Team NZ

02:07
5
The first five will make just his second Blues' appearance at Eden Park on Wednesday.

'He takes everything in his stride' – Blues name 20-year old Stephen Perofeta to take on Lions

00:30
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ