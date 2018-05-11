 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'We're getting better' - Roosters peaking at right time as NRL finals approach

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Not content with scoring 94 points in the past two games, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has warned the NRL team is only just getting started.

The Roosters went to third on the NRL ladder after their 32-16 defeat of the Dragons on Sunday, in a performance Robinson claimed was their best of the year so far.

Crucially, their new-look attack which attracted so much criticism at the start of the season is now beginning to click - best exhibited by the way James Tedesco and Cooper Cronk combined to score in yesterday's win.

Latrell Mitchell is also firing, having scored five tries of his own in the past fortnight, with Roosters players noticing a difference in their star centre since he returned form his first State of Origin series.

But with the finals nearing, Robinson is far from content.

"I don't think that was a complete performance, I think we've got a fair bit to go on what we produce," Robinson said.

"We're getting better. But we're still looking at a lot of that. A lot of players are coming in happy we won but not content with what we're seeing.

"As long as we stay clear on all that matters is next week and we keep fighting for improvement."

At the top of Robinson's list is his team's defence.

Still ranked the best in the league without ball in hand, the Roosters have let in seven tries in the past two games - albeit only one of those was scored when the match was still on the line.

And while Robinson was far from concerned, he still wanted a marked improvement starting with next Saturday night's date with North Queensland at Allianz Stadium.

"I just know who we are and what our DNA is. I see guys working hard but we defend with heart and I want to see more heart," Robinson said.

"Defence is a system. Everyone has their system. Our guys show it, they work hard. They save tries.

"They do it with heart and it's got a heartbeat. Half of our game doesn't look at it that way but some of us do.

"They strangled them in defence today, but we didn't strangle them enough for what we want to do.

"And that's why we're proud of the way we're improving but we're still short of where we need to get to."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty
Topics
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
George Bridge celebrates after scoring against the Hurricanes

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
2

'I don't feel a great sense of loyalty to Basketball New Zealand' - Steven Adams reveals reason behind continued Tall Blacks snub
3

Watch: The punch that put Joseph Parker on the canvas for the first time in his career
4

Joseph Parker 'needs to get a bit more venom', says Tyson Fury

5

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:14
It was shades of Greg Inglis on Jamie Soward as the Roosters centre ran over the top of Jason Nightingale.

Freakish Latrell Mitchell steamrolls Kiwis winger to score in big Roosters win over the Dragons
00:15
Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.

'He got me' - Tuivasa-Sheck bamboozled by Titans youngster's savage 'ankle-breaker' step in big loss
00:14
The Warriors made a good start on the Gold Coast with this try to Shaun Johnson definitely the highlight.

Warriors put to the sword in big loss to Titans on the Gold Coast

00:15
The Melbourne forward was on the scoresheet in his side's 44-10 win.

Watch: Kiwis prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona rampages over tryline as Storm thrash Raiders

Watch: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck responds to Warriors coach's 'soft' accusation: 'A few of us agree'

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck agreed with his coach Stephen Kearney's assessment that the side were too soft, following their dire 36-12 loss to the Gold Coast Titans yesterday.

Having been 12-8 ahead at halftime on the Gold Coast, the Warriors wilted in the second spell, letting in five unanswered tries to surrender their grip on the match, at risk of potentially missing out on the NRL's top eight.

The performance was so bad that Kearney didn't hold back in his criticism of his team's defeat.

"I don't like using the word but I thought it was pretty soft in the second half," he said.

"There was a fair bit on the line and to produce a second half of that standard makes it very disappointing."

Asked to respond to the label, Tuivasa-Sheck was on the same page as his coach.

"We sat down, we spoke about it and a few of us agreed with that," he told media.

"Too many of us didn't step up when the Titans were on a roll.

"That's the message we got and we're looking to be better next week."

Stephen Kearney lambasted his players after the 36-12 loss to the Titans. Source: NRL
Topics
League
Warriors
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:10
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Make the most of the afternoon, as showers settle in around the country tomorrow

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Slaughter delay for pregnant Mycoplasma bovis-infected herd 'immensely distressing' for farmer, says vet

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

Sean Spicer: Why he described the US President as a unicorn, fake news and Donald Trump's inauguration crowd

'I'm scratching my head' - Stephen Kearney slams senior players after 'soft' Titans loss

AAP
Topics
League
Warriors

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has demanded more of his senior players on their tricky run towards a possible NRL finals campaign.

The Warriors wilted in a 36-12 loss on the Gold Coast after establishing a 12-8 lead at halftime.

A win would would have put them three victories clear of ninth with five games remaining.

Instead, they leaked five unanswered tries and miss a chance to consolidate their first NRL finals campaign since 2011.

It was a shock turn of events given they had won their past seven at Cbus Super Stadium, 14 of their past 15 against the Titans and seven of nine away games this year.

The Warriors made a good start on the Gold Coast with this try to Shaun Johnson definitely the highlight. Source: SKY

And with a majority of the 15,149 in attendance draped in Warriors garb, everything appeared to be in their favour.

"I'm scratching my head trying to figure that out," Kearney said.

"I don't like using the word but I thought it was pretty soft in the second half.

"There was a fair bit on the line and to produce a second half of that standard makes it very disappointing."

The Warriors were the NRL's pacesetters after five undefeated rounds.

Now, with a testing run home that includes games against St George, Newcastle, Canterbury, Penrith and Canberra, they're just two wins above Wests Tigers and three above Canberra with an inferior for-and-against.

"We have to stare that in the face - we have a big challenge ahead of us," Kearney said.

They will remain on the Gold Coast early this week before travelling south to play the Dragons next Saturday afternoon hopeful that both Issac Luke (calf) and Tohu Harris (knee) will join them after missing yesterday's loss.

Kearney said they couldn't afford to dish up efforts like Sunday's again but the experienced duo's return wouldn't provide an instant fix.

"I don't know if potentially they could have helped us today, but we had 17 guys out there who could've," he said.

"I thought our two most committed players were a 19-year-old back-rower (Joseph Vuna) and the other turned 20 last week (Isaiah Papali'i).

"That said something about our performance when we had two young fellas leading the way for us."

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Warriors