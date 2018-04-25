 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

League


'We're a different team from then' - Warriors out to avoid another hammering from Storm

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors say they're better equipped to stymie the Melbourne Storm if the NRL premiers are in the mood for another magical half of rugby league.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Simon Mannering in action against the Storm.

Source: Getty

Nobody was more gobsmacked than the Warriors themselves when Craig Bellamy's team raced 38-0 clear by halftime in their ANZAC Day drubbing.

The 50-10 loss is still on their mind heading into tomorrow's clash in Auckland.

Coach Stephen Kearney describes the first 40 minutes in Melbourne three months ago as like being "hit by a hurricane".

Even Bellamy referred to it as "surreal" this week when reflecting on a game in which everything that could go right on attack, did so for his team.

Nine Storm players ran for more than 100m through a generous Warriors defence, bursting the Kiwi team's early-season confidence bubble.

Kearney admits his players weren't in an ideal mental space that week.

They'd come off their best performance of the season, an upset of then-leaders St George Illawarra, and were defying all expectations by sharing the competition lead through seven rounds.

"It was a good reminder for us of the intensity you need to play at," Kearney said.

"We learned that when you're sitting on the table where we are, then teams make sure they bring their best game of footy.

"I don't think there was anything that they could do wrong in that particular game."

The Warriors have slipped to seventh, five spots below Melbourne but only two points behind them in a crammed top eight.

Former Storm forward Adam Blair reckons his Warriors are a wiser outfit than in April as they build towards the play-offs.

They've had a handful of other heavy losses and are slowly learning how to cope with serious opponents, underlined by their 26-6 drubbing of the Broncos in Brisbane last week.

"We're a different team from then, without a doubt," Blair said of the Storm humbling.

"We've moved forward in the right direction. We're playing a good style of football and hopefully we'll see a similar style to what we played against the Broncos."

Replicating the offload-heavy approach that was successful in Brisbane may prove difficult, with wet conditions forecast.

Also, the Warriors must overcome a worrying home record, having lost their last three games at Mt Smart Stadium.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco, to face hosts USA in semi-final

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

3
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 25: Simon Mannering of the Warriors is tackled by Cameron Smith of the Melbourne Storm during the round eight NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Park on April 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

'We're a different team from then' - Warriors out to avoid another hammering from Storm

00:37
4
Jimmy O'Brien scored the match winning try against Chile to secure Ireland a spot in the next round at San Francisco.

Watch: Chile squander potential match winning try as Ireland snatch victory at the death in RWC Sevens


00:34
5
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:44
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: Black Ferns destroy Ireland in San Francisco, to face hosts USA in semi-final

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.