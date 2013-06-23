 

'We're a different team' - Jacob Lillyman expects improved Warriors showing in 2017

Warriors prop Jacob Lillyman has praised coach Stephen Kearney ahead of his side's trial match against the Gold Coast Titans, adding that the team environment is as good as it's ever been ahead of a new season.

Jacobs Lillyman charges for the Warriors

Source: Photosport

With Kearney having replaced former coach Andrew McFadden at the helm of the Auckland side, Lillyman has noticed that the mood around the team is vastly different to how it's been in recent years.

"We're a different team in a lot of ways," Lillyman told Fairfax.

"I'm really excited about this team and what we're capable of this year."

Lillyman, 32, also added that the Warriors' players are eager to step up, having not made the NRL top eight since 2011, where they finished runners-up, losing to Manly in the grand final.

Foran will be allowed to play for the Warriors on March when they take on the Bulldogs.
Source: 1 NEWS

"A lot of the boys have taken ownership of what's happened in the past, especially last year."

"They want to make amends and that's really showing at training and in the preparation, so there's a good feeling around the place."

Lillyman concluded by stating that he is in no rush to sort out his future, with the Kangaroos and Queensland representative off contract at the end of the season.

Stephen Kearney put his boys through their paces ahead of the Warriors' upcoming clash with the Storm.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I've got to focus on myself, play my role in the team and it will happen from that."

"I'm in no rush to get it sorted and it will happen in due course. "

The Warriors will begin the 2017 NRL season with a home clash against the Newcastle Knights on March 5.

