'We're definitely ready' – Tonga amping ahead of historic clash with Kangaroos

Mate Ma'a Tonga are heading into tomorrow's historic clash with the Kangaroos at Mt Smart Stadium with no fear, coach Kristian Woolf says.

After a build up years in the making, Tonga and Australia will face off in a Test match for the first time tomorrow night, with the Pacific nation so far happy to play the role of underdogs.

Speaking to media in Auckland today though, coach Woolf says that his side are ready for arguably one of the biggest games in the nation's history.

"We're definitely ready," he began.

"We've had really good preparation. We know we're playing the best team in the world, they've been the best for a long time, and they're best for a reason.