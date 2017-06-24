'We're all feeling for him' - Nathaniel Roache's NRL season already over due to back injury

Young Warriors utility Nathaniel Roache will sit out the entire 2018 NRL season after an injury setback at training.

Nathaniel Roache Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old Roache - who pinched Issac Luke's starting hooker berth last year until rupturing an Achilles tendon - was on the comeback trail from his original injury when he suffered a fresh one to his back.

He'll undergo surgery on his lumbar disc next week.

Head coach Stephen Kearney said he was upset to lose the reliable Roache, who has made 20 NRL appearances since his 2016 debut.

He can play at hooker, in the halves or even in the outside backs.

"It's really sad for Nate and we're all feeling for him," Kearney said.