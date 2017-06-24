 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'We're all feeling for him' - Nathaniel Roache's NRL season already over due to back injury

share

Source:

NZN

Young Warriors utility Nathaniel Roache will sit out the entire 2018 NRL season after an injury setback at training.

Nathaniel Roache.

Nathaniel Roache

Source: Photosport

The 21-year-old Roache - who pinched Issac Luke's starting hooker berth last year until rupturing an Achilles tendon - was on the comeback trail from his original injury when he suffered a fresh one to his back.

He'll undergo surgery on his lumbar disc next week.

Head coach Stephen Kearney said he was upset to lose the reliable Roache, who has made 20 NRL appearances since his 2016 debut.

He can play at hooker, in the halves or even in the outside backs.

"It's really sad for Nate and we're all feeling for him," Kearney said.

"He's a wonderful young man with a terrific attitude, despite the adversity he has faced in his career - he made an excellent recovery from his Achilles surgery, only for this to happen."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:15
2
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs survive late scare from Blues


00:15
3
The Chiefs defeated the Blues 27-21 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Chiefs hold on to win dramatic NZ derby against the Blues after brutal Super Rugby clash

4
Nathaniel Roache.

'We're all feeling for him' - Nathaniel Roache's NRL season already over due to back injury

00:30
5
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 