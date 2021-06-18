TODAY |

Wendell Sailor's son Tristan Sailor pleads not guilty to sexual assault of woman in Sydney

Source:  AAP

Out-of-contract NRL player Tristan Sailor will stand trial in February after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney's south.

Tristan Sailor (right) and his dual international father, Wendell. Source: Getty

The 22-year-old son of former Wallabies and Kangaroos star Wendell Sailor was arraigned in the NSW District Court today.

The former St George Illawarra player pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm on a 24-year-old woman.

Wendell Sailor Source: 1 Sport

His trial, estimated to last three weeks, was listed in the same court to begin on February 28.

A readiness hearing, which he is excused from attending, was listed for January 21,and his bail was continued.

Conditions include he not enter the south Sydney suburb of Wolli Creek, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, and observe a night-time curfew.

The NRL stood down Sailor under their no-fault policy, before his contract with the Dragons officially ended on October 31.

League
NRL
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Kiwi boxer dishes out instant karma with early TKO after rival's pre-fight cheap shot
2
Olympic swimmer, 17, gets haka, 'happy tears' at school after Tokyo dream comes true
3
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak joining Warriors immediately on long-term deal - report
4
'Ikale Tahi name 15 new caps for upcoming Tests against All Blacks, Manu Samoa
5
Champions League-style rugby competition in the works, says Blues CEO
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Serial poacher busted after thousands of pāua shells found in garden

Police release images of men wanted over organised crime sting targeting encrypted Anom phones

Police investigating crimes occurring from drug-selling via social media in Wellington
01:45

Winston Peters says NZ must speed up its Covid-19 vaccine rollout