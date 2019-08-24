TODAY |

Wendall Sailor's highly-touted son to make NRL debut for Dragons tonight

AAP
The Sailor name is set to live on at St George Illawarra with Tristan Sailor to make his NRL debut for the Dragons against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night.

Sailor, the son of Dragons and Brisbane great Wendell, will turn out at fullback at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium against the Roosters.

After scoring 92 points, including nine tries, in NSW Cup this year, the 21-year-old has been given his first call-up with Ben Hunt to miss the match and Corey Norman to shift to the halves.

Sailor has been knocking on the door for a debut for months after being elevated to the Dragons' main squad last year.

Wendell resurrected his career at the Dragons following his two-year ban for cocaine use, playing 33 games over two seasons before retiring from the NRL in 2009.

2nd August, 2003. Lang Park, Brisbane, Australia. Tri - Nations rugby. Australia v South Africa. Wendall Sailor breaks through the South African defence. The Wallabies won the match, 29 - 9. Pic: Photosport
Tristan's father played for the Wallabies and Kangaroos. Source: Photosport
