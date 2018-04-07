 

'We'll be used to having some key individuals out' - depleted Warriors ready to cope with absence of international stars

Blake Green believes the Warriors will cope when their squad gets hit hard by the looming international rugby league weekend.

David Fusitu'a scores a try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL game at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018.

David Fusitu'a scores a try during the New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys NRL game at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The fourth-placed Auckland club will field a team at close to full strength for Friday night's NRL clash with North Queensland in Townsville, with only captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (ankle) in doubt.

It all changes two weeks later when the Warriors host Cronulla and are expected to be without numerous first-choice players.

They shape as the club taking the biggest hit from international duty, with up to 17 of their squad being potential Test players on June 23.

Seven of them might be on Kiwi duty against England in the United States, while 10 could be involved in the Samoa-Tonga clash on the same day in Sydney.

Coach Stephen Kearney has said he won't consider selecting any Kiwis involved in the Denver Test for the Cronulla clash five days later.

That would shred the backline of talent. Tuivasa-Sheck, Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale and Shaun Johnson are all contenders to be named on Sunday night in New Zealand coach Michael Maguire's squad.

Australian playmaker Green believed the Warriors had built sufficient depth to be competitive with a weakened side.

"We've had a bit of practice this year of having some key people missing," he said.

"Roger and Shaun have missed some footy so we'll be used to having some key individuals out.

"We've put ourselves in a position where lots of people in our squad have experienced first-grade footy."

Green accepts he is likely to be a key figure against the Sharks but won't change his game.

"It's the same every week - it doesn't really change too much," he said.

"We've seen in the past that (half) Mason Lino's come in and done a good job when he's had to fill in."

Potential Warriors Internationals:

NZ: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Peta Hiku, Gerard Beale, Shaun Johnson, Adam Blair, Tohu Harris, Issac Luke.

Tonga: David Fusitu'a, Solomone Kata, Albert Vete, Agnatius Paasi.

Samoa: Ken Maumalo, Mason Lino, James Gavet, Bunty Afoa, Sam Lisone, Jazz Tevaga.

