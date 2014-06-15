 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'We'll have to be on our toes' - New South Wales to target Daly Cherry-Evans in Origin finale

share

Source:

AAP

It's a farewell for Billy Slater and a welcoming for Daly Cherry-Evans, but NSW players will be out to spoil both when they attempt a State of Origin series clean sweep in game three.

Daly Cherry-Evans of Queensland

Source: Getty

Slater will become just the second player to captain an Origin series at 35 years of age when he runs out in the final match of his Origin career tonight.

And while Blues coach Brad Fittler declared Slater as the best fullback the game has seen, he urged his team to make it a memorable occasion.

"He's set the standard for a long time, changed the way fullbacks played," Fittler said.

"It's our job to make sure that he remembers the game. We want him to remember it, not as a winning game, but as one of the hardest games he ever played. That is definitely our job."

The match also marks the return of Cherry-Evans to the Origin arena, three years after his final game in Maroons colours back in 2015.

It looms as an important opportunity for the Manly captain to stake his claim as a part of the Maroons' future, however Blues captain Boyd Cordner is intent on ruining his chances.

"He's got his spot now and out to prove a point. We've got to try and nullify his options the best way we can, take some time and space off him," he said.

"If I get an opportunity to, if that's my job, the back-rower and halfback, we'll find each other."

Blues winger and Sea Eagles teammate Tom Trbojevic admitted the Maroons will be noticeably different in attack with Cherry-Evans orchestrating the attack compared to the axed Ben Hunt.

Trbojevic said Cherry-Evans had proven his ability to play first-receiver at Manly following the season-ending injury to halves partner Lachlan Croker earlier this year.

"Chez is a very quality player, and so is Ben Hunt. They're a bit different, but Chez is a ball-runner so we're going to have to focus on that," Trbojevic said.

"It doesn't change too much, the way we want to defend and the way we want to play.

"He'll be on the ball a bit more. He's been doing that for us the last few weeks (at Manly), and is very good at it. We'll have to be on our toes to defend him."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
A Samuel Umtiti goal was enough to seal a wins for the 1998 champions over Belgium.

Celebrations erupt on Champs Elysee in Paris after France book World Cup final spot

00:30
2
Parker is training in Las Vegas, sparring with US fighter Eric Molina.

'We are going to be in the best shape' - Joseph Parker spars with Anthony Joshua's former opponent

00:29
3
Venus and partner Raven Klaasen overcame Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in five sets.

Watch: Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus marches into Wimbledon doubles semi-final

4
France celebrate after reaching the Football World Cup final

France book spot in Football World Cup final with clinical win against Belgium

00:14
5
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.


00:14
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

00:16
Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.

'No one thought we’d make it but we did' – Head of Thai cave rescue operation expresses national pride

Narongsak Osatanakorn is the acting Governor of the Chiang Rai province and the public face of the rescue.

00:38
The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.

Thai cave rescue: Watch celebrations erupt as news hits that final boys trapped underground have emerged safely

The last four trapped boys and their coach were freed overnight, completing a mammoth 18 day rescue effort.