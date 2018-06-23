'Welcome to 2018' - NRL proudly defends posting image of QLD player kissing her partner, and NSW opponent, after women's State of Origin

The NRL has staunchly defended posting an image on their Facebook page of Maroons player Karina Brown kissing her partner, and Blues opponent, Ness Foliaki after their women's State of Origin fixture last night.

NSW Blues player Vanessa Foliaki kisses her partner Queensland player Karina Brown after women's State of Origin match.

Playing for NSW, Foliaki's team defeated Queensland 16-10 at North Sydney Oval last night.

Intriguingly, her partner Karina Brown played for the losing side Queensland.

The image has been shared over 2200 times and has had over 17,000 reactions with over 3000 comments since it was posted last night on the official NRL Facebook page.

While most of the comments were highly positive of the image, the NRL Facebook team were forced to reply to a number of critical comments.

One Facebook user said, "There would be public outrage if two blokes kissed exactly like that after an Origin."

However, the NRL Facebook team replied right back with:

"Hey Matt, welcome to 2018... can't wait for you to join us!"

Another Facebook user said the post was a bit raunchy:

"Already sexualising the women's league, one step forward three steps back".

NRL responded the moment was a special occasion for Foliaki and Brown.

"If we can post a picture (emoji) of Cooper Cronk and his wife Tara kissing, then we can share a photo of Karina Brown and Ness Foliaki sharing a moment too."