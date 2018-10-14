 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'We won the game before we played it' - Shaun Johnson credits Kiwis' new coach for win over Kangaroos

AAP
Topics
League
Kiwis

Michael Maguire's professionalism and belief will ensure the Kiwis' resurgence in international rugby league continues on his coaching watch.

That's the assessment of halfback Shaun Johnson following New Zealand's stunning 26-24 upset of world champions Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

In just his second Test in charge, Maguire had the hosts fizzing in a dominant performance, which was a world apart from what the Kiwis offered during the tenure of predecessor David Kidwell.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos. Source: 1 NEWS

Johnson reckons it marks the start of a new era under former NRL premiership- winning coach Maguire and New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters, who were both appointed in the fallout from last year's disastrous World Cup quarter-final exit.

Johnson said Australian Maguire's preparation and belief in his players opened the eyes of long-standing members of the team.

"The work had started before we actually assembled. That alone, I haven't had since I've been in this group," the 26-Test veteran said.

"It's no coincidence. Things change for a reason and the experience Madge (Maguire) has brought, the energy Greg's brought. It fizzes down from the top.

"Madge spoke about winning that many times, it was almost as if we won the game before we played it."

Johnson admitted disappointment at a crowd size for the trans-Tasman triple- header of just 12,763 - less than half the ground's capacity and 5000 short of the average crowd for Warriors' NRL home matches this season.

He said the empty seats reflected how the team had sunk in the eyes of the Kiwi public, both with their results and off-field image.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY

He hopes that will gradually change, continuing during the looming three-Test series away to England.

Johnson's bright touches were enough for him to be crowned man of the match although there were numerous team-mates who would have challenged closely for the award.

The 28-year-old playmaker was simply happy to perform in his first match since the Warriors were eliminated from the NRL finals by Penrith five weeks ago.

He spent several weeks digesting criticism for his own performance, even though few of the Warriors fired in that game.

"Obviously, you take the good with the bad throughout your career and a lot of the time I'm at the front when things aren't going well," he said.

"Times like this, when you do play well and get a good win against a quality team, you've got to enjoy it. I thought we had boys right across the park that did their jobs and I was no different."

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht
Topics
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:06
The squad is divided into a 32-man main unit who will head to Europe and a 19-strong squad who will only venture to Japan.
Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour
2
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
3
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.
Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong
4
Jona Nareki. Waikato v Otago, Ranfurly Shield, Mitre 10 Cup, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 13 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Otago wing played part of Ranfurly Shield win with 'smashed testicle' - 'Don't worry...just a small operation'
5
Australian captain Boyd Cordner looks shell shocked. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia Kangaroos. Trans-Tasman Triple Header Rugby League Showdown. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 13 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kangaroos hooker puts Mate Ma'a Tonga on notice after loss to Kiwis - 'we expect almost perfection'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:45
Mate Ma’a Tonga are a massive hit in New Zealand, but need time and space to prepare for a clash with the world champions.

Kangaroos wary of Mate Ma'a Tonga after loss to Kiwis - 'They think we're beatable'
00:51
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.

Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
00:29
After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland.

'They took it up for the crowd': Inspired Kiwis hold their nerve to clinch heart-stopping 26-24 win over Kangaroos
00:29
After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland.

As it happened: Kiwis hold their nerve to beat Kangaroos 26-24 in absolute thriller

'There were some dark days' - Jesse Bromwich feared Kiwis career was over after cocaine scandal

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis

Having returned to the Kiwis for the first time in 18 months, Jesse Browmich is relieved to have put last year's cocaine scandal behind him, helping New Zealand to a landmark victory over Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

Bromwich, 29, along with teammate Kevin Proctor both made their Test returns in last night's 26-24 victory, having been out of international reckoning since last year's cocaine scandal.

The pair were allegedly caught trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub, following the 30-12 loss to Australia in last year's Anzac Test.

At the time coach David Kidwell subsequently decided that neither of the pair would be selected for last year's Rugby League World Cup, having failed to uphold the values of the team. The Kiwis would go on to lose in the quarter-finals to Fiji.

Speaking to Stuff, Bromwich opened up about the relief of being back in the Kiwis' ranks, having feared his Test career was over.

"It was great," Bromwich said. "I was a bit emotional at the start and I'm just happy to be back."

"I'm proud of the boys, how they've gone about their business and how they've welcomed me back in."

Bromwich also spoke of his appreciation for the work of new coach Michael Maguire, who made the decision to recall both him and Proctor.

"There were some dark days, but I spoke to Madge (Maguire) quite a lot before the Denver Test."

"So I knew I was always a chance, because Madge was talking to me at length about which direction he wanted to go.

"So I'm grateful for the opportunity and I can't thank him enough."

Jesse Bromwich
Jesse Bromwich Source: Photosport
Topics
League
Kiwis
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
00:47
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
Two dead in two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Ashburton
Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?

'It's only the start' - Kiwis confident of future success after victory over Australia

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis

Despite the Kiwis' 26-24 win over the Kangaroos last night being regarded as a watershed moment for New Zealand Rugby League, coach Michael Maguire is adamant that it's only the beginning of what his new look side can achieve.

Down at halftime, the Kiwis rallied to secure a famous win over their trans-Tasman foes, ending the Kangaroos' 13-Test winning streak in the process - their first success over Australia since 2015.

Speaking at his post match media conference though, Maguire says that his job is now to ensure that such victories can occur on a regular basis.

The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's very special but I also know it's only the start. We've got to continually back up these type of performances and that's when you can start talking about the team and where we're going," Maguire said.

"It's okay to do it tonight but we've got to reflect that over this next tour. We need to lay the platform and that's what this period of time is all about.

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht

"If they're prepared to do what they did this week and keep improving and working hard, then this team can go to a great place.

"It was definitely something I'll remember for the rest of my life and be able to tell my kids, and maybe my grandkids one day."

The Kiwis are next in action when they travel to the UK for a three-Test series against England later this month.

After conceding early, the Kiwis were dominant in a stunning victory over Australia at Mt Smart in Auckland. Source: SKY
Topics
League
Kiwis
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:38
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.
Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling
How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display
Phoenix Horo from Rahotu School was nominated by his teachers.
Good Sorts: Meet the Good Sort who failed to finish cross country...twice

Watch: Kiwis let rip with mighty team song after victory over Australia

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis

The Kiwis celebrated in style after their breakthrough 26-24 win over the Kangaroos in Auckland last night, belting out their team song with pride.

In coach Michael Maguire's first home Test, the Kiwis came from behind to end Australia's 13-match winning streak, holding on to resist a late fightback from the Kangaroos.

Led by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, the Kiwis and their support staff bellowed out their victorious anthem, with spirits high as the team enter their new era.

Michael Maguire's side celebrated in style after last night's 26-24 win. Source: Facebook/Richard Becht
Topics
League
Kiwis

Bromwich, Proctor 'turned adversity into strength' on Kiwis return, says coach

AAP
Topics
League
Kiwis

Eighteen months after Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor's illicit substance scandal threatened to kill off their Kiwis careers, Michael Maguire has highlighted them as representative of the side's rebuild.

At a time when New Zealand were being pegged as vulnerable and in danger of being usurped by Tonga, they produced a rousing 26-24 rugby league Test victory over Australia last night.

After a raft of representative retirements and missing the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Issac Luke, the lightly-fancied Kiwis rolled the world champions for the first time in three years.

The Kiwis brand copped a black eye after Bromwich was stripped of the captaincy and he and Proctor were banished from the World Cup after being caught on CCTV snorting a substance off a drug dealer's phone after last year's Anzac Test.

Last night's game was their first back in Kiwis colours and coach Maguire said their ability to come back from a low point in their careers was representative of the character he wanted in his team.

"People like Kevin Proctor and Jesse Bromwich, they've faced adversity and what we saw, to come back in form the way they did," Maguire said.

"A lot of young kids, unfortunately, at some stage make a mistake and those two boys have definitely put their hands up and turned a bit of adversity into strength and where we want to be.

"Both of those boys performed very well."

Michael Maguire said he will consider the pair who were banned from the World Cup after allegedly trying to buy cocaine in May 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

Next Saturday's Test between Tonga and Australia at Mount Smart is already sold out, prompting fears the Mate Ma'a were winning the battles for the hearts and minds of the public in New Zealand.

But the likes of Joey Manu and Brandon Smith proved they were ready to be the faces of a new generation of Kiwis and there was light at the end of the tunnel.

New skipper Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - who put in an inspired performance against the Australians - said it was up to the side to rebuild their good standing.

"We came into camp to build foundations not only for us going forward but the Kiwis coming through and the kids after that," Watene-Zelezniak.

"We want to give this nation what they deserve.

"I can't really put it into words, we just came together."

Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have both been recalled to the Kiwis' squad. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
League
Kiwis