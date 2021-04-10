TODAY |

'We were horrible' - Warriors coach Nathan Brown slams his side for woeful attack

Sean Nugent, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has labelled his side's attack as "horrible" in last night's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Warriors coach was very disappointed with his side's loss.

The Warriors created plenty of chances, but were unable to capatilise, allowing the Sea Eagles to secure a 13-12 victory with a last-gasp field goal by Daly Cherry-Evans.

"I thought our effort was first-class defensively," Brown said.

"They got two tries from kicks out of their two tries, so we obviously worked really hard when we didn't have the ball.

"With the ball, we were just horrible. We just didn’t get anywhere near where we needed to get to."

The Warriors had taken a 12-6 lead in the second half, but once Manly levelled, they were unable to find the knockout punch in the final 20 minutes.

"We started off really strong and we let ourselves down," Brown lamented.

"We didn't expect to be perfect but we should've been a lot, lot better with the ball.

The loss consigns the Warriors to 11th place on the table through five rounds.

Adding to the pain was the confirmation that star off-season recruit Addin Fonua-Blake would miss four months with a fractured patella.

He is set to undergo surgery early next week, and Brown described it as "a big loss".

"You lose someone of that class and it certainly hurts.

"If Addin was playing for the Roosters or Melbourne it'd be a big loss for them too.

"But if Addin was playing tonight he wouldn't have made a difference to our offense."

League
Warriors
NRL
Sean Nugent
