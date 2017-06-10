 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


'We want to play to our capabilities' - Ryan Hoffman demands consistency after first away win

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors have finally won a game on the road after thrashing Gold Coast 34-12 in the NRL.

The Warriors took a demanding 20 point lead into halftime after scoring three times in the final 12 minutes of the half.
Source: SKY

The New Zealand based-team lived up to their start-of-season tag as premiership contenders at their home-away-from-home Cbus Super Stadium.

The win is their first away victory of the season and takes their tally of consecutive wins at Robina to seven.

They have won 13 of their last 14 matches against the Titans and a Kiwi contingent flooded the stadium to see their captain Ryan Hoffman's 300th game in the NRL.

With potent weapons across the park the Warriors were touted as one of the top teams in the NRL at the start of year but they have struggled to make their mark.

A poor away record has left them reeling outside of the top eight and the next few weeks of football will make or break those finals hopes.

He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.
Source: SKY

Those hopes were given a scare when Kieran Foran left the field early with a badly corked quad late in the game, but he is expected to be fit for next week.

Foran's strong form in the NRL has been vital in the Warriors' wins and he was similarly devastating against Gold Coast.

The five-eighth ran for 86m, registered one try assist and directed traffic to the Titans' young right edge, particularly Ash Taylor and Morgan Boyle, to great effect.

Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck popped up next to Foran regularly, scything through the Titans' line and running more than 200m.

The Warriors have struggled this season defensively, conceding more than 20 points on 10 occasions and Hoffman says this performance shows how strong their defence can be.

Hoffman was gifted an easy try by playmakers Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson to celebrate today's special match against the Titans.
Source: SKY

"We're aware of what we're capable of, we just need to believe it and do it on a consistent basis - the thing we're most proud of is keeping the Titans to 12 points," Hoffman said.

"We want to play to our capabilities, then the wins will come."

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

Team New Zealand take 2-1 lead into tomorrow after Artemis' skipper ends up overboard

00:24
2
Venus and partner Jack Harrison stormed to a 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 win to lift the title at Roland-Garros.

Watch: A Kiwi champion! Michael Venus chucks his racquet in the air in delight as he claims the French Open doubles title

00:25
3
Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.

Watch: Kiwi Michael Venus holds French Open Trophy aloft, becomes our first in over 40 years Roland Garros title

00:30
4
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

00:35
5
The Artemis skipper took his overboard adventure on the chin after this morning’s America's Cup racing.

Watch: 'I've dried out a little bit!' Reluctant Outteridge explains how he fell off Artemis, gifting Team NZ win

00:25
Venus and doubles partner Jack Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.

Watch: Kiwi Michael Venus holds French Open Trophy aloft, becomes our first in over 40 years Roland Garros title

Venus and doubles partner Ryan Harrison claimed the French Open doubles crown this morning.

00:30
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

Team New Zealand take 2-1 lead into tomorrow after Artemis' skipper ends up overboard

Relive all the action from an incredibly dramatic first day of the Louis Vuitton finals from Bermuda.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ