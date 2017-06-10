'We want to play to our capabilities' - Ryan Hoffman demands consistency after first away win

The Warriors have finally won a game on the road after thrashing Gold Coast 34-12 in the NRL.



The New Zealand based-team lived up to their start-of-season tag as premiership contenders at their home-away-from-home Cbus Super Stadium.



The win is their first away victory of the season and takes their tally of consecutive wins at Robina to seven.



They have won 13 of their last 14 matches against the Titans and a Kiwi contingent flooded the stadium to see their captain Ryan Hoffman's 300th game in the NRL.



With potent weapons across the park the Warriors were touted as one of the top teams in the NRL at the start of year but they have struggled to make their mark.



A poor away record has left them reeling outside of the top eight and the next few weeks of football will make or break those finals hopes.



Those hopes were given a scare when Kieran Foran left the field early with a badly corked quad late in the game, but he is expected to be fit for next week.



Foran's strong form in the NRL has been vital in the Warriors' wins and he was similarly devastating against Gold Coast.



The five-eighth ran for 86m, registered one try assist and directed traffic to the Titans' young right edge, particularly Ash Taylor and Morgan Boyle, to great effect.



Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck popped up next to Foran regularly, scything through the Titans' line and running more than 200m.



The Warriors have struggled this season defensively, conceding more than 20 points on 10 occasions and Hoffman says this performance shows how strong their defence can be.



"We're aware of what we're capable of, we just need to believe it and do it on a consistent basis - the thing we're most proud of is keeping the Titans to 12 points," Hoffman said.

