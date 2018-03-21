 

'We want more games!' Andrew Fifita desperate for more Mate Ma'a Tonga Test matches

1 NEWS

Andrew Fifita has added his voice to the chorus asking for more matches to be scheduled for Mate Ma’a Tonga following their stirring win over Samoa in the Pacific Test on Saturday.

Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

Tonga's Andrew Fifita and Tevita Pangai Junior celebrate Rugby League World Cup win over the Kiwis at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Fifita posted a photo on Instagram of the Mate Ma’a Tonga team saluting their adoring fans at Campbelltown Stadium following the 38-22 win.

In the caption he thanked fans for turning out and Samoa for the game while also adding the #WeWantMoreGamesPlz.

He reiterates the request of Tonga captain Jason Taumalolo, who said the world’s fourth-ranked team wanted the chance to test themselves against tier one nations.

Mate Ma'a Tonga were too good for Toa Samoa in their rugby league Pacific Test in Sydney.
"I think how we know is when we get to test ourselves against those top-tier nations," Taumalolo told AAP.

"The only way to prove we're up there with those top-tier nations is if we're playing them. Whether or not that will happen, I have no idea. Hopefully, we get the opportunity some time soon."

"Obviously, I'm not going to say we're a chance of beating any team but, with the team we have, the boys we have in our squad, we're definitely competitive," Taumalolo said.

"The amount of talent we have, compared to the top-tier nation teams, it's even - we're close. I definitely think it would be a great game.

"Whether we'd be playing England, New Zealand or Australia, I'm sure we'd put up a great game."

Tonga defeated Samoa 38-22 in their Pacific rugby league Test at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.
