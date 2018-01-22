 

'We want to make things different' - Adam Blair out to change Warriors' losing culture

Even when watching from afar, Adam Blair couldn't help but be disappointed by the Warriors' years of NRL underachievement.

Blair joins the club from the Broncos ahead of the 2018 season.
The former Melbourne, Wests Tigers and Brisbane prop will fulfil a career-long dream tonight when he runs out for his Warriors debut against South Sydney in Perth.

Blair headlines coach Stephen Kearney's recruitment drive for season 2018, with Tohu Harris, Blake Green, Gerard Beale and Peta Hiku also transferring across the ditch.

You would be hard pressed to find a man more passionate about New Zealand rugby league than the Kiwis' Test skipper and he said deep in his heart he always knew he would some day end up in Auckland.

Warriors fans have grown weary and despondent after six seasons without finals football. Blair said he felt for the club at some points even though he was playing elsewhere.

"I'm passionate about New Zealand rugby league and I was a Warriors' fan at heart," Blair said.

"And it's disappointing to see how they've gone in the time I've been away.

"I'm part of the club now and we want to make things different."

Warriors fans are hoping the likes of Blair can be at the forefront of a cultural revolution after watching their side drift rudderless for the better part of a decade.

"We're trying to change a lot of things from what they've done in the past," Blair said.

"The people that (Kearney) has brought in, there's some quality players and (strength and conditioning coach) Alex Corvo, Blake Green has come from some good systems, Tohu Harris from Melbourne.

"I think that's the key - bringing quality players in that know how to win, that ooze experience."

Blair was handed his maiden jersey by his wife Jess in a special team ceremony before the team departed earlier in the week for Perth and admitted he was overwhelmed with emotion.

"I'm excited - this one is special," Blair said.

"It's close to home. It was a dream to play for the Warriors at some stage. I was excited about training, leading into this first game. There's pressure on everyone to perform, including myself."

