'We played how we trained' - Ryan Hoffman plays down Broncos' Origin absentees after win

There's every chance the absence of Brisbane's State of Origin stars had an impact on their 28-10 loss to Ryan Hoffman's Warriors on Saturday.



But if it did, it's not something that'll keep Hoffman awake at night.



The 33-year-old played the full 80 minutes, making 29 tackles and 88 metres with the ball as his side won the forward battle at Mount Smart Stadium.



It's an important turnaround for the Warriors, who were left gasping for air after limp defeats to Penrith and St George Illawarra in consecutive weeks.



On the edge of the top eight, they'll now look to push their way up the NRL ladder with winnable fixtures against the Eels and Titans to come.



Yet their victory was secured against a Broncos outfit missing six key players on Queensland duty, including Anthony Milford, Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett.



Hoffman said he was unconcerned by the sextet's absence, lauding his side's commitment and precision after a fortnight of considerable pressure.



The side's forward pack had clicked, making 300 more metres with the ball than their Broncos counterparts, and their attack was on-song.



"I don't know if it had an impact on the match but we couldn't control that - we were worried about what we could control and we were up against 17 blokes in Broncos jerseys, (and) that's all that mattered," Hoffman said.

