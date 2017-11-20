 

'We are passionate about our heritage' - Jason Taumalolo re-commits to Mate Ma'a Tonga

North Queensland lock Jason Taumalolo has again snubbed New Zealand after confirming his allegiance to Tonga ahead of their Pacific Test in Sydney.

The decision to reject New Zealand for Tonga will have a huge impact in the future, Tony Kemp believes.
Source: 1 NEWS

Taumalolo turned his back on the chance to run out with the Kiwis in their June 23 clash with England in the United States, opting instead to make himself available for Tonga's one-off clash with Samoa in Campbelltown on the same day.

"Myself along with a number of other players, have recommitted to Tonga again because we are passionate about our heritage," he said.

"We also want to help make international rugby league stronger and the best way for us to do that is by making Tonga a competitive team internationally," Taumalolo said.

Taumalolo thanked the Tongan fans and his teammates for their efforts and support throughout the RLWC tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS
Everyone wanted a piece of the superstar forward as the team arrived in the Garden City.
Source: 1 NEWS

