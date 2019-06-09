TODAY |

'We are not tough enough' - Adam Blair slams Warriors after Storm defeat

The Warriors lack the toughness to go toe to toe with the NRL's best sides, according to forward Adam Blair after last night's astonishing loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Having taken an early 10-2 lead, the Warriors gave up the next 30 points to Melbourne, surrendering the match 32-10 - despite holding the advantage at halftime.

Speaking after the loss, Blair slammed the Warriors' mentality, now sitting 12th on the NRL ladder with eight losses from their 12 matches played.

"You start the second half and something doesn't go your way, and it's kinda like we think it is too tough," said Blair.

"We forget about all the hard work that we have done in the first half and we don't go back to doing the same thing we were.

"It seems like when we get on the back foot it's too hard for us to get back in it, or we are thinking that someone else will do the job for us.

"When you go back over the performances [at home] we do struggle in the back half of games; sometimes it's because things don't go our way and we are not tough enough as a group to find our way of it."

Last night's loss was Blair's 299th NRL appearance, with the forward in line to bring up his triple century against the Gold Coast Titans next week. Blair though, says he's focusing only on the upcoming performance and his own role in the side.

"Hopefully everything goes well after this game and I am in the team."

"It was half my problem this year, most probably trying to protect that. Getting caught up in that, not playing the game in front of me and thinking what's ahead and the big picture."

The Warriors face the Titans on the Gold Coast on Friday night NZT.

Adam Blair against the Melbourne Storm
Adam Blair against the Melbourne Storm Source: Photosport
