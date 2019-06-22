TODAY |

'We needed this' - Kiwis' Tonga win makes up for World Cup heartbreak, says Shaun Johnson

1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis

The Kiwis' 34-14 victory over Mate Ma'a Tonga should go a long way towards making up for the disappointment of their 2017 Rugby League World Cup defeat, according to five-eighth Shaun Johnson.

The Kiwis suffered a shock defeat to Tonga in pool play of the World Cup 18 months ago, as part of an embarrassing effort on home soil, ending with a 4-2 defeat to Fiji.

Speaking to media after the win at Mt Smart Stadium, Johnson said that the Kiwis needed a victory over Tonga to restore pride in the jersey.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Warriors halfback was on song for the Kiwis. Source: SKY

"Thinking back to 2017, and what a lot of us had to go through, and how disappointed a lot of us were people will never understand what was going on behind the scenes, and how we felt after we let our whole nation down", Johnson said.

"I was really nervous about this game. I was nervous because I've still got memories of what happened in the World Cup.

"It wasn't a grudge match, but in my mind we needed this, this was a big game.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart. Source: SKY

"The fact that we can sit in the sheds, listen to music, talk, have a beer, connect and talk about the game, it's something that I'm absorbing.

"I'm probably the last one to have a shower because I just want to soak it all in. I'm pretty happy right now."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwis got revenge for their 2017 loss, coming away winners 34-14. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
League
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Maria Folau posts support for husband Israel's Go Fund Me campaign
2
The Kiwis celebrate Shaun Johnson's try against Tonga
Shaun Johnson stunner sees Kiwis take emphatic win over Mate Ma'a Tonga
3
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
4
Squire was sent to the bin for a hit on Whetu Douglas last night.
Crusaders coach slams Liam Squire after quarter-final yellow card
5
The All Blacks halfback grabbed his 53rd career try at Westpac Stadium.
TJ Perenara moves closer to Super Rugby try scoring record with 53rd career effort
MORE FROM
League
MORE
The Kiwis celebrate Shaun Johnson's try against Tonga

Shaun Johnson stunner sees Kiwis take emphatic win over Mate Ma'a Tonga
00:15
New Zealand claimed a convincing 46-8 victory at Mt Smart Stadium.

Honey Hireme slices Samoa apart as Kiwi Ferns stroll to huge win
Adam Blair against the Melbourne Storm

'There's an appetite for rugby league' - NRL target more Perth games
Cultural exchanges. Kiwis v Tonga, Rugby League World Cup, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Saturday, 11 November, 2017. Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Mate Ma'a Tonga, Kiwis both setting lofty goals ahead of Test - 'We've got to take another big step forward now'