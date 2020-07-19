'We need to be better' - Sharks coach demands more, despite thrashing Warriors

John Morris wants consistency from Cronulla in the second half of the NRL season if they're to achieve their top-four aspirations over the next 10 weeks.



Your playlist will load after this ad

Midway through the season the Sharks sit exactly halfway up the ladder despite a troubling injury tally and extraordinary disruptions to their backline to start the year.



Their depth is set to take another hit with second-rower Briton Nikora facing a two-week ban for a grade one shoulder charge on Blake Green in Sunday's 46-10 win over the Warriors.



Should Nikora take the early guilty plea he will miss just next week's local derby against St George Illawarra at Kogarah.



Already the Sharks are without Matt Moylan and Andrew Fifita (both with hamstring injuries), although they are expected back in time to play Parramatta in round 13.



While Morris was happy with a big win over the Warriors, just a week ago the Sharks were on the receiving end of a 56-24 thrashing by Penrith.



"I'm not entirely happy. We're nowhere near our best," he said.



"We haven't had our best team on the park, but I just want to get that consistency in our game.



"We're four out of our last five wins, I'm happy with that, but to drop a game last week shows me there's still parts of our game that we need to be better at."



The Sharks made 13 errors to the Warriors' 16 in Gosford, which Morris says is not good enough to compete with top-four sides.



"We've just got to be really careful," he said.



"If we want to be a top-four team, which everyone aspires to be, we've got to tighten up some parts of our game.

