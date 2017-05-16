'We might be going down that edge a bit' - Queensland to target Jarryd Hayne on State of Origin return

The last time Jarryd Hayne played for NSW he was man of the series.



Jarryd Hayne of the Titans attempts to break through the Melbourne's defence. Source: Getty

But when Hayne runs out in tomorrow night's State of Origin series opener in Brisbane he will be seen as the Blues' weak link.



Queensland skipper Cameron Smith confirmed Hayne would be targeted at left centre after being exposed in defence the past three weeks for NRL club Gold Coast



"We might be going down that edge a bit," Smith said.



How times have changed since Hayne last donned the Blues jumper.



Starring at fullback, Hayne inspired NSW to the 2014 series win, snapping Queensland's run of eight-straight titles.



Smith admitted Hayne had impressed at centre at the 2013 World Cup but believed "a lot has changed" since then.



"In that World Cup he was fantastic. I don't think he started the tournament there but he came in and played there and absolutely played the house down," Smith said.



"He was fantastic in the three matches that he might have played in that position for us, but a lot has changed since then.



"He went overseas and played a different game and came back.



"I think he's only played the three or four matches at centre leading into this Origin."

