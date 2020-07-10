TODAY |

'We know you’re doing it tough' – Blues send message of support to Warriors

Source:  1 NEWS

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu showed the Warriors some much needed support on behalf of his team ahead of the NRL side's clash with the Gold Coast Titans tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Skipper Patrick Tuipulotu threw his team's support behind their fellow Aucklanders. Source: Blues

In order to see the NRL competition resume in full, the Warriors' squad made the sacrifice to relocate across the Tasman, away from their families and friends.

That sacrifice hasn't gone unnoticed by their cross-town and cross-code rivals.

"We know you're doing it tough, especially in the NRL competition right now, with all the circumstances," Tuipulotu said.

"We just want to wish you well, good luck for tonight's game, and all the best for the season."

The Warriors face the Titans later tonight, while the Blues travel to Christchurch to face the Crusaders in a top-of-the-table match tomorrow.

League
Warriors
Blues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Christchurch teen steps and fends his way past 10 defenders in try of the year contender
2
Rugby Australia hit out at NZ Rugby over proposed Super Rugby snub
3
England coach, Wayne Bennett on Warriors' coaching shortlist - report
4
Cowboys kicker's shocker a contender for worst miss of the season
5
Jesse Ryder would have won NZ a World Cup, say Cricinfo commentators
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:48

Warriors skipper Tuivasa-Sheck talks up Todd Payten amid coaching speculation
01:32

Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition 'an opportunity to refresh', say Blues duo

Benji Marshall returns to face Souths after fixing defensive woes, says coach

Dan Carter still waiting for Blues debut, left out to face Crusaders