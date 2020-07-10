'We know you’re doing it tough' – Blues send message of support to Warriors

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu showed the Warriors some much needed support on behalf of his team ahead of the NRL side's clash with the Gold Coast Titans tonight.

In order to see the NRL competition resume in full, the Warriors' squad made the sacrifice to relocate across the Tasman, away from their families and friends.

That sacrifice hasn't gone unnoticed by their cross-town and cross-code rivals.

"We know you're doing it tough, especially in the NRL competition right now, with all the circumstances," Tuipulotu said.

"We just want to wish you well, good luck for tonight's game, and all the best for the season."