'We just missed our moments' - Roger Tuivasa-Sheck laments Warriors' errors in Storm loss

Warriors NRL captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wants his team to tweak their off-the- cuff style.

Chris Satae was told to make a hit up to set up one final play. Instead, he tried his own miracle play.
No more than just a touch though, as they prepare for a six-game run-in which will determine their NRL play-off fate.

Yesterday's 12-6 loss to Melbourne shunted them back into eighth place and only four points clear of the hard-charging Wests Tigers.

Tuivasa-Sheck couldn't find much to criticise his team for after they largely held their own in a grind with the premiers.

However, he agreed it might be time to inject some caution into their style.

They lead the league for offloads (13.1 per game) and have introduced innovations such as short drop-outs from under the posts.

Such methods have given his team a winning point of difference in some games but worked against them in others.

Some ill-advised offloads and a drop out that flew out on the full were pounced on by the methodical Storm in the second half.

"We try to get the boys to get that going, that's part of our game," Tuivasa- Sheck said.

Gerard Beale finished off a strange play from his winger to score.
"But at times you've got to balance it with some structure.

"We just missed our moments, when offloads didn't work and we were better off holding."

The Warriors can keep themselves out of the danger zone with victory away to the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday.

The match ticks the right boxes for the Auckland club, having won all seven matches against bottom-eight teams this season and boasting a 7-2 record away from Auckland.

They expect to have five-eighth Blake Green (ribs) back from injury but there is less certainty around hooker Issac Luke (calf), who was sorely missed in the second half against the Storm.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy reckons Green is a vital conductor for the Warriors, saying "he basically runs the show there".

Warriors

