TODAY |

'We are an inclusive game' - ARL chairman shuts down Israel Folau's bid to return to NRL

AAP
More From
League

ARL Commission chairman Peter Beattie has slammed the door shut on Israel Folau's bid to return to the NRL after his sacking by Rugby Australia.

Beattie had ruled out allowing the dual international back into the game which made him a star following his social media posts, in which he claimed homosexuals were going to "hell".

News Corp today reported Folau was willing to offer the NRL the chance to vet any religious social media posts in exchange for his return.

But Beattie reiterated his position today, saying they would not register a contract with the 30-year-old under any circumstance.

"Our position on Israel Folau remains the same," Beattie told AAP.

"We are an inclusive game with respect for all. Israel has social media posts online that go against what our game stands for.

"As it stands, he will not be considered for registration. What Israel chooses to do in relation to his social media posts and his faith is a matter for him."

Rugby Australia tore up Folau's AUS$5 million, four-year contract after he refused to take down an Instagram post which quoted bible scripture and said homosexuals and other sinners were destined for hell.

Folau was reportedly willing to make concessions to revive his rugby league career but the NRL are steadfast he cannot be trusted as a repeat offender.

He had previously used social media to tell a follower God's plan for homosexuals was: "Hell.. unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."

It's understood the NRL were also angered the story emerged on the day of the State of Origin series opener at Suncorp Stadium.

They also took a dim view after he walked out on the game at the end of 2010 to sign with the AFL.

Folau played 91 games for Melbourne and Brisbane and was one of the game's biggest stars, making five Origin and eight Test appearances before defecting to rival codes.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 23: Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau of the Waratahs celebrate Folau scoring a try during the round six Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Crusaders on March 23, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
Karmichael Hunt and Israel Folau of the Waratahs celebrate Folau scoring a try against the Crusaders. Source: Getty
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
The Blues coach refused to let the bad weather stop him carrying out his media duties ahead of their clash with the Reds.
Leon MacDonald's news conference interrupted by massive burst of thunder - 'I hope our plane can get out'
2
Joshua suffered his first loss against Ruiz Jr, losing his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles in New York.
Eddie Hearn denies rumours Anthony Joshua was 'badly' hurt in sparring before Andy Ruiz Jr fight
3
Casey McElroy played for the Padthaway Lions and loved it - but not everyone shared her joy.
Aussie Rules club fined $2000 for fielding woman in men's league game
4
Billy Slater hoping to make Kalyn Ponga forget about All Blacks dream by dangling Queensland carrot
5
The 29-year-old had tried in April to tee up an endorsement deal while being interviewed on Fox Sports.
Andy Ruiz Jr's wish comes true as Snickers send new champion 'sweet package'
MORE FROM
League
MORE
02:02
Sir Graham has helped hundreds of disadvantaged men and women around the country.

Former Kiwis coach Sir Graham Lowe honoured with knighthood for services to youth, education
Kalyn Ponga during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

NSW enforcer Tyson Frizell says time for Kalyn Ponga Origin talk over
The corner of a Rugby Field in Tawa, New Zealand

NSW State of Origin player allegedly involved in sex tape - report
Josh Addo-Carr goes over for a try during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

NSW flyer Josh Addo-Carr promises no respite for Storm teammate Will Chambers