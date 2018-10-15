 

'We are hopeful we can deliver' - Tonga in line for more Test matches after Mt Smart sellout

AAP
Topics
League
Pacific Islands
Auckland

It is arguably the hottest rugby league ticket in the world.

Having already sold out Mt Smart Stadium for tomorrow's Test against Australia, Tonga could have at least three more matches rubber-stamped for next year.

The future of the rising powerhouse will be high on the agenda when members of the Asia Pacific Rugby League Federation meet in Auckland today.

They will be joined by Rugby League International Federation chief executive Nigel Wood, who has thrown his support behind a mooted Pacific nations tournament.

Tonga, New Zealand, Fiji and Samoa would each face each other in a round-robin format, meaning at least three games for each nation.

Tui Lolohea and Andrew Fifita are grateful for the fanatical support their side receives. Source: 1 NEWS

It is understood Test matches will be played during the NRL's representative weekend next year, as well as an international window in October.

"That's the long-standing aspiration," Wood told AAP.

"I think everybody understands that we have to do better than just play mid-year and then disappear until the following mid-year.

"The idea to play mid-year, but play something in the international window at the end of the season, is absolutely the direction."

It comes as an appetite for international rugby league continues to grow following the success of last year's World Cup.

While the Kangaroos lifted the trophy, the Mate Ma'a raised the profile of the code with the fairytale run to the semi-finals inspired by some high-profile defections.

Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo have been widely hailed for turning down huge financial incentives to play for Australia and New Zealand respectively.

The Mate Ma’a Tonga star wants to see another upset when the two sides meet this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS

Wood hailed the Kangaroos' players' decision to take a pay cut to stage the Test against Tonga, but admitted a bigger vision was needed for the world game.

That is why the Rugby League Players' Association and clubs from both the NRL and Super League have been included in talks to organise the 2019 schedule.

It is believed a Kangaroos tour of Great Britain will also be held next year, as will an International Nines tournament including minnow nations.

"We've got an opportunity right now to create a vibrant international calendar, particularly for those Pacific nations that did so well at the World Cup," Wood said.

"We're hopeful we can deliver something that means the Pacific Island nations are playing on a regular basis."

Mate Ma'a Tonga face Australia for the very first time this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
